Senators Host Islanders In What Could Be A Huge Swing Game In Wild Card Race

The Islanders are led, in part, by rookie Matthew Schaefer, who's a good bet to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year. He's been right at home in the NHL, scoring 20 goals and 49 points, good for second on the team in both categories. But he might not be at his best for this one. Schaefer is under the weather and didn't take part in the game day skate on Thursday, but Patrick Roy said he expects him to be ready for game time.