Senators–Hurricanes Series Preview: Ready for the Storm?

“Especially in that building in Carolina, they play the rim game a lot, and that's something that we got to be ready for. It's simplifying your game, moving the puck fast and but know that it works. It is our style of play. That's what we've been doing all year. We play as a fast team. We don't slow down the game. We like to (push the pace) and actually make it fast. It's going to be a lot of fun to get it going.”