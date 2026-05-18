Senators Prospect Helps Lead Chicoutimi To First QMJHL Title In 32 Years

Lucas Beckman’s outstanding postseason performance helped snap a three-decade drought for the Saguenéens.
A third Ottawa Senators prospect has advanced to play in the Memorial Cup.
Goalie Lucas Beckman and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens won the QMJHL title on Sunday with a 5-1 over the Moncton Wildcats. The Sags took the series in six games and Beckman was excellent.
The 18-year-old was chosen by Ottawa in the fourth round last year, 97th overall, and said last summer his goal this season was to be the best goalie in the Q. He's certainly in that discussion, posting a record of 16-4 in these playoffs with a 1.98 GAA and .918 save percentage.
The Sags probably entered Sunday's game feeling like a team of destiny. In Game 5, with the series tied at 2, they fell behind 4-0 before storming back to defeat the Wildcats 7-6 and grab a 3-2 series lead.
The title was a special one for Chicoutimi and their fans, who hadn't won it all in 32 years. Now they'll try to win a Memorial Cup, something they've never done in their 53-year history.
As QMJHL representatives, they'll face the host Kelowna Rockets, the WHL’s Everett Silvertips and the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers. Beckman will be facing two opponents who may soon be his AHL or NHL teammates. Sens prospects Luke Ellinas and defenseman Matthew Andonovski will be suiting up for the Rangers.
Outgoing Moncton was represented by big Finnish defenseman Eerik Wallenius, a 2024 Senators draft pick (5th round, 136), who had 10 points in 21 playoff games.
All three Senators prospects in the Memorial Cup have signed their entry-level contracts with Ottawa. Beckman just signed his last month. Wallenius still has a couple of years before he has to sign his.
The Memorial Cup starts Friday with Kitchener facing host Kelowna. Chicoutimi will play Everett on Saturday.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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