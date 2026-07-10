Senators Winger Xavier Bourgault Re-Signs, Avoids Arbitraton
Coming off a career-best 57-point AHL campaign, the former first-rounder secures a new deal and bypasses his scheduled arbitration.
The Senators announced on Thursday that restricted free agent forward Xavier Bourgault has signed a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season. Bourgault, who's entering his third season with the Senators organization, was scheduled for arbitration later this month.
The 23-year-old is a former first-round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers, who dealt him to Ottawa in 2024 with Jake Chiasson for winger Roby Jarventie and a fourth-round pick.
Playing alongside Arthur Kaliyev and Phillipe Daoust, which was one of the most productive lines in the AHL, Bourgault had his best pro season by a country mile. He finished second in Belleville scoring with 25 goals and 57 points. He even got his first taste of the NHL, playing in two games this season, including his debut on December 27 in Toronto.
Bourgault is a player that Staios has liked and monitored since their junior days. In 2022, Staios was GM of the Hamilton Bulldogs when they came up against Shawinigan in the Memorial Cup, and Bourgault was the Cataractes' best player.
That fall, both men reported for pro duty in Edmonton.
Bourgault turned pro and headed for the Oilers' training camp, while Staios was hired by Edmonton as a special advisor to the hockey operations staff. Bourgault didn’t make the Oilers out of camp and was sent to AHL Bakersfield, where Staios was obviously in a position to keep close tabs on him.
Two years ago, after Staios had left Edmonton for Ottawa, he still thought enough of Bourgault to bring him to Ottawa in the Jarventie deal.
With 26 points in 51 games, Bourgault's first season in Belleville was underwhelming. However, B-Sens head coach David Bell said last summer that he believed Bourgault played through injuries that prevented the skilled forward from showing what he was fully capable of.
Seems like he was right, because Bourgault was a different player.
With his contract now signed, Bourgault heads into training camp this September with more momentum than at any point in his professional career. His next step is proving he can hang at the NHL level.
In the meantime, with Garrett Pilon signing in the KHL for next season, Bourgault has probably even earned some consideration as Belleville’s next captain.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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