Should The Senators Delay Naming A New Captain?
With no clear-cut successor to Brady Tkachuk, the Senators face a leadership crossroads... and a decision shouldn't be rushed.
One of the most popular topics amongst Sens Nation since the Brady Tkachuk trade has been who will replace him as captain.
Cases have been made for all four of the current alternate captains: Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, Jake Sanderson and Tim Stutzle.
With Drake Batherson’s camp in heavy negotiations and the September 15th deadline for an eight-year extension fast approaching, his name has even been thrown in the hat, with the captaincy possibly being part of the offer.
One option that's rarely been talked about is starting the 2026-27 season with no captain.
Let’s discuss.
In order to settle that debate, a few questions need answering.
Does a team need a captain to be a playoff team or win a championship?
Only two teams have won the Stanley Cup with no captain in NHL history, and it was the Boston Bruins in 1970 and again in 1972. They ran a captain by committee, and they also had Johnny Bucyk and Phil Esposito. Both are in the Hall of Fame.
They also had some guy named Bobby Orr.
Several teams in NHL history have made the playoffs with a captain by committee approach, but it is an anomaly.
It would not be the first time the Senators have gone into a season without a captain. After Erik Karlsson departed, the team was without a captain for the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons before Tkachuk signed his extension and assumed the role.
Of course, the Senators were not the Boston Bruins of ’70 & ’72. The Sens were rebuilding with very low expectations, and their 77-109-23 record during that time supports that.
It is also worth noting that, regardless of how his tenure came to end in Ottawa, Tkachuk was the obvious choice, and no one was shocked when the announcement came.
Going into the season without a captain does not mean doom for the Senators. However, it won’t inspire fan confidence if they have the whole summer to fill that hole and can’t decide from within who should fill it.
Is there an obvious choice to succeed Tkachuk?
The fact that there has been debate all summer and that five names have been bandied about as possible replacements shows there is no clear-cut choice. At least outside the dressing room.
Is there a clear-cut choice inside the dressing room? Right now, Steve Staios and Travis Green have been tight-lipped.
It’s quite possible that they know who the next captain will be. Maybe they're just using the “American Idol Ryan Seacrest dramatic pause” for effect.
Perhaps they know there won’t be one and are using the same tactic.
The soundness of that strategy can be debated. However, let’s hope it’s one of those two options, because if the organization doesn’t know the character of its own people by now, when will they?
Not having a captain was the right choice from 2018-2021. There was one clear choice, but he wasn’t ready yet. From the moment he joined the organization, Tkachuk was the presumptive captain, but by waiting, they spared him years of tough media scrums where the captain has to answer for all the losing.
What are the risks of choosing the wrong captain?
Teams may have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs and even won the Cup in the past without a captain. However, there is no stat showing how many teams have done the same with the wrong captain.
My guess is that the answer is none.
Having no captain and using a committee approach amongst the alternates may or may not be the right course of action but the wrong course of action is to choose a captain believing you have to.
The only thing worse than choosing the wrong captain is having to either trade him or remove the C while he is still playing for your team.
Being right is absolutely, fundamentally critical.
Being wrong could set the team back immeasurably.
Jason Spezza’s tenure as captain was one season. They missed the playoffs, and he asked to be traded. He was filling huge shoes in the departure of Daniel Alfredsson. Was he the right choice or did he get chosen to avoid having no captain?
Erik Karlsson’s name seemed like the obvious choice to replace him having led the team in scoring. He had a Norris Trophy on his resume, and being Daniel Alfredsson’s protégé didn’t hurt either.
In his four years as captain, he had a heroic role in the 2017 run to the conference final. He was also a central figure in the controversy that ultimately led to former GM Pierre Dorion declaring that the dressing room was “broken”.
Mark Stone was part of the team from 2014 to 2019 and is now the captain of the Vegas Golden Knights and has his name on the Stanley Cup.
Did the team rush Karlsson to ensure there was a captain, or could they have let that situation evolve organically, where Stone might have emerged as the guy?
What are the expectations for the 2026-27 Ottawa Senators?
Since Tkachuk’s trade announcement on Father’s Day, a lot has happened to the Senators' roster. One thing they have not done is replace Tkachuk as a power forward.
Steve Staois insisted at the Season Ticket Holders event earlier this month that the Senators may not have a lot of players who fight, but they are not easy to play against.
Though that may be true, Tkachuk’s absence has left a hole, whether anyone wants to admit it or not. Time will tell if the Senators can forge ahead without that tangible physical element and be successful.
The Senators are not entering the season as Cup contenders. Playoff contenders, maybe. Cup contenders, they are not. Though they are free to prove everyone wrong.
If the Senators were earmarked for greatness this season, it would have behooved them to address the captaincy sooner rather than later, as teams with a murky leadership structure generally don’t win the Cup.
Perhaps this takes the pressure off naming a captain and allows the selection to be identified organically.
Perhaps the right person will emerge during the season. No rules exist preventing teams from naming mid-season captains. Alexander Ovechkin and Eric Staal are just a couple of players who have.
The only thing that is clear about the Senators' captaincy situation is that there is no clear-cut choice. There are many attractive candidates, but no one has taken the reins yet.
The Senators can’t be wrong about who gets the next captaincy.
If they aren’t 100% sure who should get it, then no one should.
By Pat Maguire
The Hockey News