Sizing Up The Atlantic: How Do The Senators Compare To The Florida Panthers?

With the Panthers' return to health, everyone was already expecting a big bounce-back year in Florida... and then they added the Senators captain.
As we continue our exploration of the Atlantic, it's time to dissect the roster of the team responsible for the biggest change to the Senators' offseason.
After back-to-back Stanleys, the Florida Panthers finally hit a wall last season. Injuries not only knocked off their three-peat hopes but also ended their six-year run of making the playoffs.
It's not often the 25th-ranked NHL team has a chance to become the best team in the NHL, but here we are.
Senators Offseason Summary
The Senators' summer changed dramatically when Brady Tkachuk requested a trade and was eventually sent to Florida for the ninth and 25th picks in the 2026 draft, a 2027 second-rounder and a 2029 first-round pick.
GM Steve Staios then flipped the ninth pick to San Jose for William Eklund and prospects Kasper Halttunen and Brandon Svoboda.
Ottawa also acquired Andre Burakovsky and goalie Samuel Ersson, while re-signing Claude Giroux, Nick Cousins, Jordan Spence and Leevi Merilainen.
The biggest question remains whether Eklund and Burakovsky can replace Tkachuk's offence.
Let's compare that with Florida's offseason.
Panthers Trades: Additions
Obviously, we start with Tkachuk, who arrived in Sunrise last month in the aforementioned trade.
The Panthers are at the cap and have almost all their top guys locked up for at least the next four years, so it will be interesting to see what happens when Brady becomes a UFA in 2028.
The Panthers also completely changed their goaltending.
Jacob Markstrom was added from New Jersey while Akira Schmid came over from Vegas for a 2028 third-round pick.
Florida also added more grit, acquiring Garnet Hathaway from Philadelphia and bringing back Radko Gudas from Anaheim. The Panthers also got former Sens buzzsaw Angus Crookshank in the Markstrom deal.
Panthers Trades: Subtractions
The Tkachuk trade cleaned out much of Florida's premium draft capital. They don't have a first-round pick for the next three years.
They gave up 23-year-old Mackie Samoskevich to Seattle to bring in a first-round pick they'd later have to send to Ottawa.
In a rugged UFA swap with Anaheim, they sent forward AJ Greer to the Ducks for Gudas. Both players re-signed with their new clubs.
The Markstrom deal with the Devils cost the Panthers Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and minor league prospect Ben Steeves.
GM Bill Zito wasn't afraid to sacrifice depth and future assets to try and build a winner.
Panthers Free Agency
The Panthers' biggest losses came in free agency. Sergei Bobrovsky signed a three-year deal with Toronto after seven seasons and two Cups in Florida.
Backup Daniil Tarasov also left for Detroit, meaning the Panthers enter next season with an entirely new goalie tandem.
On the plus side, Florida signed Gudas to a six-year contract and added a familiar name for Senators fans in Lars Eller. Veteran defenseman Alexander Petrovic was also brought back on a two-year deal.
Who Had the Better Offseason?
The Panthers.
The Sens lost Brady Tkachuk, and their loss is Florida's gain. Tkachuk, Radko Gudas, and Garnet Hathaway ensure that the Panthers won't be much fun to play against.
If there's one reason for pause, it's in goal.
Markstrom is 36 and posted an .883 save percentage last season, while Schmid was at .893 in Vegas.
Aleksander Barkov missed all of last season, while Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart and several other important Panthers missed a lot of time as well.
Florida is healthy again, and their talent level is not only outrageous, but it's locked up and not leaving anytime soon. The numbers listed beside their best players are how long they're locked up for.
Brady Tkachuk (2) – Aleksander Barkov (4) – Sam Reinhart (6)
Carter Verhaeghe (5) – Sam Bennett (7) – Matthew Tkachuk (4)
Eetu Luostarinen (9) – Anton Lundell (4) – Brad Marchand (5)
Jonah Gadjovich (2) – Lars Eller – Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling (6) – Aaron Ekblad (7)
Niko Mikkola (8) – Seth Jones (4)
Dmitry Kulikov (2) – Radko Gudas (6)
Unreal.
Just like last year, the Panthers have a better roster than most teams. They just need to stay healthy.
If they do, they look a lot more like the club that won consecutive Stanley Cups than the one that finished 25th last season.
On paper, they might be even better.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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