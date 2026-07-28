Steve Staios' Top Three Moves So Far As Senators GM
A very good young defenseman for almost nothing, a centre who can stay healthy, and a blockbuster haul for the leader who wanted to be a follower.
With Senators GM Steve Staios celebrating his 53rd birthday on Tuesday, it seemed like a fitting time to look back at some of the work he’s done since taking over in November 2023.
And in keeping with the birthday theme, we’re focusing on the moves that have turned out to be gifts for Senators fans.
Here are Staios' three best moves so far:
The Jordan Spence Deal
The Senators acquired Spence for pennies on the dollar in a two-step move by Staios.
First, on draft day last year, the Senators moved down two spots in the first round in a trade with the Nashville Predators. For their trouble, Nashville sent the Sens a third-round pick.
The Senators then flipped that pick and their 2026 sixth-round pick to acquire Spence from the Los Angeles Kings.
Just one year later, Spence had laid claim to a top-four job in Ottawa, and Staios just got him signed to a four-year, $20-million deal.
Not bad for the cost of a sixth-round pick and moving back two draft positions.
The Dylan Cozens Deal
In March of 2025, Staios traded centre Josh Norris to Buffalo, primarily because of his inability to stay healthy. The Sens needed a second-line centre who was a little more robust and could withstand the grind of a long season.
So Staios literally brought in a guy nicknamed the Workhorse from Whitehorse.
The Sens acquired centre Dylan Cozens, along with Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 second-round pick, for Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.
After the trade, Norris played three games in Buffalo before suffering a season-ending injury. This past season, he was good when healthy, but played in just 44 games.
Cozens hasn't missed a single game in Ottawa, registering 75 points in 103 games.
The Brady Tkachuk Deal
Staios' first trade as GM of the Senators was an attempt to get something for a forward who had a no-movement clause and would only waive it to go to the Florida Panthers.
That was Vladimir Tarasenko, four months away from becoming a UFA.
With almost no leverage, Staios got what he could, collecting a 2024 fourth-round pick that converted to a 2026 third-round pick, along with a 2025 third-round pick.
Less than two years later, Staios found himself in another far more difficult spot with Florida.
His captain, Brady Tkachuk, wanted to be a Panther so he could play with his brother. Brady still had two full years left on his contract, but with the player's preferred destination clear. Yes, other suitors were mentioned, but Staios was obviously dealing with an extremely limited trade market.
He still somehow managed to convince Florida to give up a 2026 first-round pick (#9), which he turned into William Eklund and two prospects; another 2026 first-round pick (Jonas Lagerberg Hoen); a conditional 2029 first-round pick; and a 2027 second-round pick.
Unless you're talking about Connor McDavid, getting three first-round picks and a second for any player is a pretty decent haul, even without the complications Staios was facing.
And if the noise and drama drain from the room this season, the return will look even better.
It's Staios' birthday, but so far, these three deals have provided some pretty nice gifts for Senators fans.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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