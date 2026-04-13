Senators Announce Plans For 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Ticket Sales This Week

Senators playoff tickets go on sale this week, starting with season ticket holders on Thursday, and then opening to the general public on Friday.
The Senators don't have their 2026 first-round Stanley Cup playoff schedule yet, nor do they know who their first-round opponent will be.
But we do know when playoff tickets are going on sale, and as always, membership has its privileges.
The Senators announced on Monday that first-round playoff tickets would go on sale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m., exclusively for season ticket holders, who will be able to purchase up to four tickets per game for all three possible home games in the first round.
Sens Insiders will also have an inside track on the general public. On Friday at 10 a.m., they'll be emailed a link to access tickets for Games 3 and 4. They can also purchase up to four per game.
After season ticket holders and Sens Insiders have had their fill, the general public can purchase tickets for Games 3 and 4, also with a limit of four per game. There will be a rush for tickets, but how fierce the rush will be depends largely on the Sens' opponent.
They have just one game left in their season, at home on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, their first-round opponent last year. This year's opponent could still be any one of the Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, or the Tampa Bay Lightning. Obviously, Montreal and Buffalo fans would be far more likely to try to jump on tickets.
On Monday night, the Carolina Hurricanes can wrap up the Eastern Conference title, and the Buffalo Sabres can clinch the Atlantic Division title. If those two things happen, then Montreal and Tampa would be removed as possible Sens' opponents in round one.
The Sabres will clinch the Atlantic if they beat Chicago in regulation and Tampa Bay fails to beat Detroit in regulation. If the 'Canes end up as the top seed in the East, and then Boston beats New Jersey tomorrow, the Sens would face Carolina in round one.
The sixteen teams in the 2026 NHL playoffs could be finalized as early as Monday night. The Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings all have Monday paths to claim the 14th, 15th and 16th spots, although Dallas vs Minnesota is the only matchup set in stone.
The Senators clinched a playoff spot on Saturday night after a ferocious charge in the final third of the season, closing out the year with a 20-6-3 record since late January.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
Senators Officially Clinch Playoff Spot For Second Straight Year
Why Shane Pinto Should Be One Of The Favourites For The Selke Trophy
Ullmark Describes Masterton Trophy Nomination As Bittersweet
'A Superstar Moment:' The Senators Goal Everyone Is Talking About
Great Opportunities: The Rise Of Senators Defenseman Jordan Spence