What Can The Senators Learn From The Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes?

One of Carolina's keys to victory was patience with their core. GM Steve Staios must now decide if Ottawa’s core warrants the same unwavering patience.
Now that the Carolina Hurricanes have emerged as Stanley Cup champions in just 19 games, it has become clear that there was no shame in the Senators' first-round exit.
The 'Canes lost one game in the Eastern Conference bracket, and it came on the heels of an 11-day layoff and back-to-back series sweeps.
The question most often asked now is:
“Who was Carolina's toughest opponent in the playoffs?”
Does it really matter?
For the record, when comparing the Hurricanes' four playoff foes, the Senators basically had the least effective offence and the most effective defence.
But more importantly, what can Sens GM Steve Staios glean from watching the 'Canes playoff run if he wants the Senators to enjoy similar success?
Patience
Carolina had Rod Brind’Amour as head coach for the last eight years through the highs and lows. He was an assistant for seven years before that. They kept most of their core together, including Conn Smythe winner Jordan Staal, who's been there throughout Brind’Amour’s entire head-coaching tenure, using the philosophy 'if you build it, they will come.'
'They,' in this case, is the likes of Taylor Hall and Nikolaj Ehlers who could smell a winner.
The Senators can’t run the same team back from last season and inspire confidence in their fans. However, if they believe in the core, then they need to keep them together and build around them.
Keep the core of Tkachuk (8 yrs), Stutzle (6 yrs), Sanderson (4 yrs), Batherson (6 full yrs) and Chabot (9 yrs) together and the missing pieces in free agency will come.
Structure
The Hurricanes' structure and ability to impose their will on their opponents with speed and cohesion were a huge part of their series against the Senators, and when they had that in the other series, it wasn’t even close.
The good news on that front is that Travis Green and his staff have definitely instilled structure within the game plan without sacrificing the natural skill of their star players.
However, it was Carolina dictating terms against the Senators and not the other way around during that playoff series.
So there is still work to be done.
Wisdom in Free Agency
Teams that try to right the ship in free agency often end up sinking, with ill-advised contracts being given out. Above all, the Senators should be looking to find players who fit the mould of a player who can fit with what Green is trying to do.
Carolina signed Ehlers to an eight-year deal because he's a player with high skill, but can also play with the pace that Brind’Amour was looking for.
The sign and trade to get K’Andre Miller allowed the Canes to get a mobile, puck-moving defenseman with size, which every team wants. It was also a shrewd piece of asset management that allowed Carolina to get Miller for the full eight-year extension.
These acquisitions weren't designed to be team-altering; they were meant to surround the core and fit with the team identity.
If you will forgive the baseball analogy, the Senators don’t need to swing for the fences this summer. They just need to advance the runners
They need to replace what's missing organically or through wisely spent free agent dollars, focusing on filling holes with the right player fit.
Cap Discipline
With the cap going up $8.5 million to $104 million next season, a lot of focus is on whether or not the Senators will spend to the cap. Michael Andlauer suggested at the recent Sens Alumni golf tournament that he's willing to do whatever it takes in that area.
As the Canes accepted the Stanley Cup on Sunday night, they were nearly $12 million under the cap. That should show that it’s the quality of money spent, not quantity.
Extensions for the likes of Jordan Spence (2026 RFA), Batherson, Zub, and Amadio (UFA’s in 2027) should be as much or more of a priority for Staios than summer spending on free agents.
All four will come at a cost. However, they are the known quantities. They fit what Green is trying to do.
Watch the Waiver Wire
The Senators had goaltending issues almost from the outset, with neither of their goalies being effective early on.
But Brandon Bussi was right there for the taking.
Bussi had no experience, and his performance this year was surely a surprise even to the Canes. The Senators' pro scouting needs to identify these types of players the way the Carolina's did, or the way the Florida Panthers did in claiming Sens defenseman Donovan Sebrango.
The Hurricanes are going to be a force for years to come based on these lessons. If Ottawa wants to keep pace, and perhaps meet them again later in the playoffs, they need to borrow from this model.
By Pat Maguire
The Hockey News
This story was first published at The Hockey News' Ottawa Senators site. Check out more from THN.com/Ottawa at the links below.
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