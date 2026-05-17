Why Running It Back With James Reimer Might Be Ottawa’s Best Backup Plan

After signing Reimer in January, the veteran netminder helped stabilize Ottawa’s crease. Couldn't he do it again?
In a season filled with learning experiences, the Senators saw firsthand how finding the right backup goalie can be a game-changer.
When Ottawa signed veteran goaltender James Reimer as a free agent four months ago, the move barely registered across the NHL. The Senators were tied for last in the East, so seeing them bring in Canada's Spengler Cup goalie was like watching someone rearrange deck chairs on the Titanic.
Reimer came in from the bullpen to replace Leevi Merilainen, who, despite his heroics in a small sample size last year, showed he wasn't ready for full-time NHL duty just yet. While Merilainen was sent to Belleville for the rest of the season, Reimer was viewed as experienced depth, a stopgap measure, and not much more.
But that was exactly what the Senators needed.
Linus Ullmark carried the mail down the stretch, and he and the Senators turned the season around, but Reimer was one of the stabilizing forces behind it.
When GM Steve Staios held his season-ending news conference, he admitted that he didn't support Ullmark well enough to start the season.
"When I talk about making decisions to help this team move forward, the one where we didn't do a good job was on the backup position initially," Staios said. "And we still believe in Leevi in saying this."
Staios' goaltending plans were maybe overly optimistic because he was asking both of his chosen goalies to go out and do something they've never done. For the kid, Merilainen, it was asking a 23-year-old to be a full-time NHL backup for the first time, playing behind a veteran who's never had a season where he hit the 50-game mark in NHL games played.
For Ullmark, it was asking him to bump up his games-played count. And based on his usage in the first three months of this season, they had him on a pace to start over 60 games.
The success of each plan was directly tied to the other, and neither worked out particularly well.
Now, as the Senators once again search for support behind Ullmark, it’s fair to ask an obvious question:
Why not just bring Reimer back?
When you go searching for UFA goalies whose production and contract demands might make them attractive as Ullmark's understudy, you start to realize that the list of realistic options isn't very long.
Meanwhile, we know the Reimer experiment works. He gave the Senators exactly what they needed this season. In 14 appearances with Ottawa, he posted a tidy 2.42 goals-against average. More importantly, he gave the team competent, calming goaltending on nights when Ullmark needed rest.
There wasn't a single night where Reimer looked overmatched or played at a level that didn't give the Senators a chance to win, and that trickled down to boost team confidence. Reimer upgraded the backup position and helped to upgrade Ullmark as well.
And unlike many of the other free-agent options, there’s very little mystery about the fit here.
At 38, Reimer understands the role. He’s a pro, a happy, positive teammate, who's not coming in looking to challenge Ullmark for the crease or create controversy about starts.
There’s also the financial reality.
Some of the bigger names on the market will command significantly more money, even in backup roles, and even though the cap is going up, the Senators aren't expected to spend to the absolute max. With new contracts looming and other roster needs to address, overpaying for a backup goalie when the starter is already north of $8 million isn't high on their wish list.
Reimer would be signable at nearly league minimum.
If Ottawa simply needs reliable goaltending for 30 games behind Ullmark, are they really guaranteed to get better results from anyone on the free agent market that's reasonably priced and willing to sign here?
That’s debatable.
Meanwhile, Ullmark appeared comfortable working alongside Reimer, and the Senators finally found some rhythm this season. So maybe they shouldn't overthink this.
In a city famed for being a goalie graveyard, when you finally find something that worked, maybe don't pick at it.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
Our One-On-One With Senators Winger Drake Batherson
Senators Defenseman Goes From 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs To Signing In Switzerland
Rasmus Ristolainen: A Deeper Look Into A Potential Senators Trade Target
What’s The Plan For Senators UFA Lars Eller?
Archive: The Year Erik Karlsson Became Ottawa's First Norris Trophy Winner At 22