X Marks The Spot: Senators Officially Clinch Playoff Spot For Second Straight Year
The Senators defied the odds, securing a playoff berth for the second year in a row with an outstanding late-season surge.
On January 27th, the Senators were ten points and seven teams out of a playoff spot in the NHL's Eastern Conference standings.
What a difference a couple of months can make.
Ottawa's 3-0 victory on Long Island on Saturday afternoon, combined with the Detroit Red Wings' 5-3 Loss to the New Jersey Devils later in the day, means the Senators have officially clinched a playoff spot for the second straight season.
Since January 27th, the Senators have only lost six games in regulation, posting a record of 19-6-3. Not quite as good as the 2015 Hamburglar Run, but it's right there among the best in-season turnarounds in Ottawa Senators history.
That included the win on Long Island, where Linus Ullmark earned his 3rd shutout of the season and 15th of his career. Mike Amadio and Ridly Greig each had a goal and an assist. Jake Sanderson provided the insurance, giving the Senators a 2-0 advantage on a 5-on-3 third-period power play. Ottawa managed only 16 shots in the game.
In Detroit on Saturday, the Wings just couldn't get the Devils out of their hair, blowing three one-goal leads in the game. Jesper Bratt scored the winner for the Devils with under four minutes to play.
Once the Senators won their game, Detroit's comeback was destined to be a long shot anyway. They would have had to win their last three games, including two in Florida, while the Senators would have had to lose their last two.
Detroit will officially miss the playoffs for the tenth straight season, and with the Buffalo Sabres snapping their record skid, Hockeytown is the NHL's new active playoff drought leader.
Ottawa currently holds down Wild Card 1 with two games to play. If they win out, it's theirs. But the conundrum now is rest versus rust. They'll want some guys to heal up and/or rest a little, but with a week still before the playoffs start, they also don't want to lose their mojo right now.
There's still a lot to be decided for playoff positioning, but as a Wild Card team, the Senators will likely get either Buffalo or Carolina in round one. The 'Canes have clinched the Metro, so they will definitely play a wild-card team, either Boston or Ottawa.
Buffalo is in good shape to clinch the Atlantic and face one of the wild-cards, but that's not official yet. So as of this writing, Montreal and Tampa aren't totally off Ottawa's first-round radar.
The final road game will be in New Jersey on Sunday. Their regular-season finale will be at home to Toronto on Wednesday, which is fan appreciation day, when fans will be excited to show their appreciation for a phenomenal turnaround and fuel the boys for Game 1 on the road next week.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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