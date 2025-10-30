Game No. 10 Preview: Flyers vs. Predators

There’s a certain rhythm starting to take hold with the Philadelphia Flyers, who are entering tonight's game against the Nashville Predators with a 5-3-1 record.

The systems look sharper, the lines are meshing, and the team has found a groove on home ice that feels almost self-sustaining. They’re not perfect, but they’re resilient, relentless, and, maybe most importantly, looking like a team that knows exactly who they are and how to get the results they want by any means necessary.

Now, the Predators come to town — a team that always plays with that mix of structure and bite that tests your patience as much as your skill. For the Flyers, this isn’t just another home date; it’s another chance to show that what’s happening here isn't just a lucky product of a long homestead—it's just who this team is now.

Dan Vladar gets the crease — and a chance to make a statement

The Flyers will turn to Dan Vladar in goal tonight, with Sam Ersson day-to-day after tweaking something while warming up for practice on Wednesday. Tocchet called the issue “not serious,” but they’re still evaluating Ersson to make sure it doesn’t become one. For now, rookie Aleksei Kolosov will serve as backup.

It’s a key opportunity for Vladar, who’s looked excellent in all of his starts so far this season, but has not featured in a game for a week.

His game has a certain elasticity to it — long limbs swallowing up low-angle shots, reflexes sharp enough to recover from the unpredictable. What Tocchet will want tonight isn’t just saves, but command: controlling rebounds, directing traffic, and settling the tempo when Nashville tries to grind the game down.

The Predators thrive on forcing goalies into scrambles — second and third looks, pucks redirected in tight, chaos at the blue paint. Vladar has to play assertively, not reactively. With Ersson out for at least a short spell, this is a real chance for him to plant a flag in the crease.

Emil Andrae is back — and the blue line gets more interesting

Emil Andrae is back with the big club and will slot into the lineup tonight, giving the Flyers another look at their smaller, more dynamic defensive trio of Cam York, Jamie Drysdale, and Andrae spread across three pairs. On paper, it’s a configuration that skews toward skill — a deliberate gamble on mobility and puck movement rather than sheer size.

“Last time, he did some really good things,” Tocchet said of Andrae after Thursday's morning skate. “We’re looking for somebody to solidify that position. I think the competition is good. A guy like him moves the puck well. When you have the puck a lot or you’re making plays, you’re defending. You have the puck, you make a good play… I think he can add that fourth layer coming up in the rush. Can he make it back quick enough to wield the net, make one play, and get it out? Those are the best breakouts, if you can do that. And he has that ability.”

It’s a telling quote — not just about Andrae, but about the Flyers’ broader defensive evolution. Tocchet wants defenders who can initiate, not just react. York and Drysdale already fit that mold, and if Andrae can find consistency, he adds another layer of fluidity to how this team moves the puck.

Tocchet tempered expectations, though, acknowledging that “he’s not guaranteed, but he has a shot. Can he be a regular? We’re looking for somebody who can be a consistent regular. It’s a hard leap. It’s hard to put together four or five really consistent games, so, in the meantime, I kind of like the rotation [on the third defensive pairing].”

That rotation has kept the Flyers’ defense fresh, but also hungry. It’s a healthy competition, and it’s producing steady growth — the kind that shows up in clean exits and calm recoveries.

Home sweet home

The Flyers are still enjoying the comfort of a heavily front-loaded home schedule — something Tocchet admits has helped their rhythm immensely.

Tocchet has acknowledged how much the schedule has worked in their favor so far, with limited travel meaning that they can enjoy more practice time and rest days.

You can see it. The puck support looks tighter. The breakouts are cleaner. The forwards are reading off each other more instinctively. Playing at home has allowed the Flyers to build habits — and habits are what turn a hot start into a sustainable identity.

They’ve also made Xfinity Mobile Arena a tough building to play in again. The energy’s different — louder, a little rowdier, and increasingly confident (Trevor Zegras described the building as "rocking" for every game). The fans can sense what Tocchet’s been drilling into this group: this is a team that’s supposed to be hard to play against. And right now, they are.

Lines rolling and chemistry clicking

One of Tocchet’s biggest achievements so far has been his willingness to tinker until he finds balance — and the current combinations are paying off.

The Foerster–Cates–Brink line continues to be a coach’s dream: dependable, disruptive, and deceptively creative. Tocchet often praises them for the way they handle tough matchups, calling them his most reliable line against elite opposition. They’ve even earned a nickname, courtesy of Zegras: the three-headed monster. It’s fitting — they move as one organism, all speed and structure and smart little plays that keep opponents chasing.

Then there’s the Zegras–Dvorak–Michkov line, which has become must-watch hockey. Zegras and Michkov are two of the most unpredictable players on the roster — both capable of pulling off the kind of spontaneous brilliance that breaks games open — and Dvorak has been the perfect stabilizer between them. He’s not there to dampen their creativity; he’s there to channel it, to make sure the line’s electricity doesn’t short-circuit.

Finding the clean finish

For all the momentum the Flyers have built lately, there’s still one box left to check: winning in regulation. Their last two victories have come in shootouts — thrilling, sure, but not exactly efficient. Tonight would be a good time to end that pattern.

The bigger picture

At this point, the Flyers aren’t trying to prove they belong; they’re trying to prove they can sustain. The systems are taking hold. The depth pieces are contributing. The goaltending, even amid injury uncertainty, has held steady. And there’s a palpable sense of belief in the room that this isn’t just early-season adrenaline.

So, yes — maybe it’s time for a regulation win. But even if it takes another extra frame or another shootout, the energy around this team remains unmistakable.

The Flyers are fun. They’re cohesive. They’re still building, but they’re doing it with conviction.

And as long as they keep skating like this — like a pack, as Tocchet so philosophically pointed out after their victory against Pittsburgh on Tuesday— the good vibes in Philadelphia won’t just roll. They’ll roar.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Matvei Michkov

Nic Deslauriers - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Jamie Drysdale - Nick Seeler

Emil Andrae - Noah Juulsen

Goalies:

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Nashville Predators

Forwards:

Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost - Steven Stamkos - Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting - Erik Haula - Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Ozzy Wiesblatt

Defense:

Brady Skjei - Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby - Nicolas Hague

Spencer Stastney - Justin Barron

Goalies:

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen