Carl Grundstrom Could Force Flyers to Make Uncomfortable Decisions

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: James Guillory, Imagn Images)
(Photo: James Guillory, Imagn Images)
Oct 5, 2026 7:38 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 7:38 PM
The Flyers' energetic depth forward is staking claim to a full-time lineup spot.
VOORHEES, N.J. - Carl Grundstrom has been a good soldier for the Philadelphia Flyers in his two years with the organization, eagerly taking up whatever role the coaching staff has in mind for him.
To start the 2026-27 season, Grundstrom has already found himself up in the Flyers' top-six, complementing offensive-minded linemates Trevor Zegras and Owen Tippett.
While the Flyers still struggle as a team, Grundstrom's stabilizing role has helped Zegras and Tippett at both ends of the ice. According to Natural Stat Trick, Zegras and Tippett were out-attempted 26-10 without Grundstrom, and out-chanced 13-1.
With Grundstrom on their line, the opponents' attempt advantage was a more modest 17-9, with chances 8-4. The Flyers' trio did, however, score a goal, while not allowing any at the other end.
That goal was none other than the game-tying goal in an eventual 3-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, but it was important in the sense that the Flyers finally showed some signs of life.
After several attempts, Tippett flung a shot through traffic into a yawning Hurricanes cage to tie the game at 1-1, with Grundstrom battling hard with K'Andre Miller in front of the net and flopping all over the place trying to recover the loose puck before Tippett cashed in.
"Grunny's great. I've played with him a handful of times now, and he plays with a lot of speed. He plays physical, he's heavy, he gets to the dirty areas, and he's not afraid to shoot the puck," Tippett said of Grundstrom after the game. "I enjoy playing with him, and he brings a lot."
It's a familiar role for the 28-year-old Swede, who also spent time flanking Noah Cates and Matvei Michkov last season.
While unsustainable, Grundstrom did show flashes of his offensive potential, scoring seven times in 11 games for the Flyers between Dec. 9 and Dec. 30, including a four-game streak during which the Flyers won three of four games.
Grundstrom is reprising that type of role early this season with Zegras and Tippett, and he's relishing the opportunity.
"Obviously, two really, really good hockey players. I love playing with those guys. I just try to be hard on the forecheck, play physical, play my game to help them out," Grundstrom glowed to The Hockey News after Sunday's practice.
Grundstrom was placed on waivers by the Flyers back on Sept. 23 and eventually cleared, though if claimed, could have been playing hockey elsewhere.
With injuries to Denver Barkey and Nikita Grebenkin, the Flyers made the move early in the event they needed to make roster space for the return of one of their two younger players.
Grundstrom isn't fazed by that, though.
"Just try to play my game... play my game and work hard. That's my mindset."
Grundstrom has played no fewer than 47 games in each of the last six seasons, and while he is an established bottom-six rotational piece at worst, his grip on an NHL roster spot is tenuous... for now.
If he continues to prove his value with his physical attributes and pace of play, the Flyers will have tough decisions to make going forward.
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