Matvei Michkov Passes First Flyers Training Camp Test With Flying Colors

"I know now a little bit better English. My first years so hard for me. I stay in Philly zero level English, second year a little bit better, now a little bit better more," Michkov assessed. "This is my first interview in English. This is hard for me, guys, sorry. I feel much better now. You know, I think Philly, this is my second home, and I feel the same. My first and second home, I feel the same, same good, so good. Thank you everybody for support and the atmosphere."