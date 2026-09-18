Matvei Michkov Passes First Flyers Training Camp Test With Flying Colors

Michkov addressed one of his biggest offseason concerns head-on to start training camp.
All eyes were on Matvei Michkov as Philadelphia Flyers training camp opened up on Thursday morning, and the Russian phenom delivered in ways even we reporters didn't foresee in advance.
Much has been made of the language barrier between Michkov, 21, and his teammates and coaches, dating back to his rookie year in 2024-25 with John Tortorella.
Teammate Egor Zamula and Flyers skating coach Slava Kuznetsov served as the de facto translators for Michkov that year, and Ivan Fedotov, and briefly, Andrei Kuzmenko, were the only other Russian speakers on the roster at the time.
Last season, the Flyers had a new head coach with Rick Tocchet, Fedotov was traded in the offseason, and Egor Zamula was jettisoned in January. Michkov did have Nikita Grebenkin with him, but Grebenkin is equally inexperienced and can't be relied on as a mentor the same way Zamula was with all his experience in North America.
Heading into a very important third NHL season with the Flyers, the language barrier and English-speaking ability were outstanding question marks for Michkov, but the youngster surprisingly put those concerns to bed out of the gate.
Michkov was requested for media availability from the Group A skaters on Thursday, and we were informed that the 21-year-old would speak only in English and draw on Kuznetsov, who stood off to the side, when needed. A surprise, to be sure, but it ended up being the biggest bright spot of the day by far, and it didn't even happen on the ice.
Michkov acknowledged the difficulty of speaking English during his availability, but it didn't deter him from giving honest answers and showing off some of his personality.
"I feel good, good summer. I work all time. Work and fun, 50-50," Michkov said with a smile. "I feel really good right now, and I think me ready in season."
The Russian phenom revealed in a recent interview that he's shed 30 pounds from this time last year, coming into training camp 2025 at 205 pounds, but coming into this year at 176. Michkov already feels the difference.
"I think this is so good for me. You know, I feel right now lighter, lighter right now on ice, and more speed. Every skill, more speed, better speed. This is hard work, too," Michkov added. "I eat right now just good food, but no fast food. You know, no sugar, but no... little bit, maybe day off. I like chocolate, but day off, just day off!"
That personality, even in broken English, will connect Michkov with fans and doubters alike just by organically communicating through us in the media.
He's able to, more or less, say what he really thinks, and on his own terms.
Michkov cleared a major mental and social hurdle
You can tell that Michkov listens intently and seeks to understand, even when he knows he may not.
For example, I asked Michkov what his experience was like training with Artemi Panarin and Mikhail Sergachev in Russia this summer. He recognized the players' names and nodded his head to show he understood, and asked Kuznetsov what "experience" meant.
"This is a good experience for me. Thank you Artemi Panarin and Mikhail Sergachev, messaged me, and so good guys, so good players," Michkov answered. "Just NHL guys who from in Russia, and we work the same. Hands, skills, a little bit skating, and this is good for me, too."
Michkov concluded his interview acknowledging his progress from Year 1 with Tortorella and the Flyers to today.
"I know now a little bit better English. My first years so hard for me. I stay in Philly zero level English, second year a little bit better, now a little bit better more," Michkov assessed. "This is my first interview in English. This is hard for me, guys, sorry. I feel much better now. You know, I think Philly, this is my second home, and I feel the same. My first and second home, I feel the same, same good, so good. Thank you everybody for support and the atmosphere."
It was a long time coming for Michkov, who braved the cameras, the language barrier, and the uncertainty to try something new.
This was a social hurdle Michkov needed to clear on his own terms, and doing so would only benefit him on and off the ice. He can communicate with his coaches and teammates better and ask questions when needed.
As a reporter, I've been there, too, learning to ask questions and assert myself. It's still a work in progress, so I can empathize.
But you can always control your effort and what you do, and Michkov put forth his best effort Thursday on and off the ice, impressing teammates, coaches, and media all the same.
"I think that's a big step for him. We encourage him to come out. I don't think he needs a translator all the time. We want to take the safety net out under him and I think he did a hell of a job," Tocchet said of Michkov after practice concluded.
"Going up to coaches on his own and things like that, we got to create that culture for him. He doesn't need people around him to tell, I think he knows. And it's the only way to learn, and he wants it. He wants to learn that way, too. It's good for us."
Earlier in the day, during the skating portion to end the Group A session, Michkov appeared to ask Denver Barkey and Jack Studnicka to lead off the second lap, and he did so keeping pace with his peers the whole way, even after blowing a tire on a tight turn around one of the nets.
"It's just the first day," Tocchet said. "But you can tell he's lighter and he looks stronger skating, like the stride's longer. You watch the laps, when guys start getting tired, their stride is choppier, and his was still elongated. That's a good sign."
By all accounts, Michkov passed his first tests of Flyers training camp with flying colors.
Of course, with only four preseason games and a shorter training camp overall, it will be up to Michkov to keep it going into the season and make his progress count for something, but a major breakout for the Flyers seems likelier than ever after Day 1.