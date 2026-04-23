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Dan Vladar Injury Update: Flyers Goalie 'Feels Better' cover image

Dan Vladar Injury Update: Flyers Goalie 'Feels Better'

Jonathan Bailey
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The Philadelphia Flyers, for now, appear to have avoided an injury scare with goalie Dan Vladar as they look to finish off the Pittsburgh Penguins in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Vladar, 28, has been the Flyers' MVP so far, posting a perfect 3-0-0 record with a .946 save percentage, 1.33 GAA, and one shutout.

As of now, the Flyers and head coach Rick Tocchet don't appear to be too concerned about their starting goalie's injury and subsequent absence from practice, and he was going to be kept off the ice anyway.

"It's more of a maintenance day. He was probably going to be off anyways, but he's a little banged up," Tocchet said to reporters after Thursday's practice. "Feels better today. That's all the information I really have."

Vladar suffered the apparent injury when a Penguins player landed on him in the crease, pulling the blocker off his hand in the process.

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After a brief hold-your-breath moment with trainer Tommy Alva, Vladar ultimately carried on and finished Game 3, though he wasn't made available to speak with the media after the game.

Fortunately, the Flyers won't play again until Saturday night, so the Czech netminder will be afforded one more day of rest and recovery before it's showtime again.

If Vladar cannot play, the Flyers will presumably turn to Sam Ersson, who would be backed up by No. 3 goalie Aleksei Kolosov.

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