Unsung Hero Noah Juulsen Giving Flyers Tough Minutes

The Philadelphia Flyers only turned to Noah Juulsen due to injury, but the veteran journeyman has responded in an encouraging way despite coming into a tough spot cold.
Juulsen, 29, has now played just four career playoff games, including Games 2 and 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins this week.
The former first-round pick played in just 52 games for the Flyers this season, and only 10 of the team's final 26 games of the regular season. Emil Andrae had established himself next to Nick Seeler on the team's third defense pair, and that was a big portion of the team's post-Olympic turnaround.
On Wednesday night, in his second game replacing the injured Andrae, Juulsen recorded two primary assists--one on Rasmus Ristolainen's first playoff goal to make it 2-1, and one on Seeler's first playoff goal to make it 3-2--helping the Flyers put the Penguins against the wall with a commanding 3-0 series lead.
The pair of assists were the first two playoff points of Juulsen's career, and Seeler's goal stood as the game-winner. Overall, a massive impact from a forgotten depth player.
"It's great. You know what you're gonna get from Juuls. He's a competitor. He's a great defensive defenseman," Seeler said of his defense partner after the game. "He's in the right position. It's nice to see him get on the board with a couple nice assists, really good plays. And I enjoy playing with him."
Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet, who had Juulsen with him on the Vancouver Canucks for the previous three seasons, was equally impressed with the rugged defender's impact and professionalism throughout the season.
It's a common theme throughout the roster that permeates from one player to the next. Juulsen's experience and locker room presence were driving factors that ultimately led him to a reunion with Tocchet on the Flyers.
"When you're in the playoffs, if you're going to go far, you're gonna use people. The one thing with Noah or Emil, when they don't play, they're out there working hard, practicing and not complaining getting ready for their moment," Tocchet said.
"Juuls was ready for it, and a couple assists, I think he played really well. . . like, these guys, they're ready, and they're part of the team. That's what I love about them."
The Flyers needed all of Juulsen's 2:10 of shorthanded ice time with the Penguins on the receiving end of five power play opportunities.
Erik Karlsson did convert one for Pittsburgh, but any more than that could have turned the tide for the Penguins. Juulsen, goalie Dan Vladar, and many of the other vets stood tall and led the way.
Given the volatile nature of the series and the rivalry at hand, it is perfectly plausible that Juulsen remains in the lineup even when Andrae returns, and he's earned his place.
Through three games against the Penguins, the Flyers have allowed just one goal at 5-on-5, and the team's identity of having a suffocating neutral zone defense plays right up Juulsen's alley.