Dan Vladar Injury Update: Flyers Goalie Gets Important Green Light

After six long games, injured Philadelphia Flyers goalie Dan Vladar is expected to make his return to the ice and reclaim his place as the club's starter.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Flyers announced that Vladar, 28, was activated from injured reserve, signaling his official return.
In a corresponding transaction, top goalie prospect Aleksei Kolosov was returned to the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Vladar hasn't played for the Flyers since a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 14; the Czech netminder saved four of the six shots he faced before departing with a lower-body injury at the end of the first period.
Kolosov started only one game for the Flyers in Vladar's absence, ceding three goals on three shots in a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers.
The Belarusian's other appearance with Vladar on the shelf came in relief of Ersson, when Kolosov made 13 saves on 16 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Ersson, who retains his hold on the Flyers' backup goalie job with Kolosov failing to impress in limited action, went 2-2-1 over the last six games, allowing 19 goals, making 130 saves on 149 shots, and posting a 3.61 GAA and .872 save percentage.
Those numbers are far from ideal, regardless of how the Flyers performed in front of him, and now Vladar, who is now fully healthy and ready to go, will jump back into the driver's seat with Philadelphia's season on the line.
The Metropolitan Division rival Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Flyers at Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.