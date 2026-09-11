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Flyers Breakfast: Rookie Camp Preview

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Jonathan Bailey
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Friday morning's Philadelphia Flyers news.

On Friday evening, Philadelphia Flyers rookie camp officially begins with an on-ice training session at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., at 4 p.m., and from there, we'll have the two rookie series games on Saturday night and Sunday night.

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Top prospects like Porter Martone, Alex Bump, and Denver Barkey will be the headlining acts for rookie camp, and they will joined by 2026 first-round pick Maksim Sokolovskii, who was interestingly included on the training camp roster as well.

Players like Brek Liske, Matthew Gard, Nathan Quinn, and Ilya Pautov, for example, were excluded.

The Flyers may want to just have Sokolovskii under their watch for a while longer, or they intend to have the hulking defenseman play in a preseason game before sending him back to the OHL London Knights.

In either case, fans heading to Allentown or the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees over the next week will have several opportunities to watch Sokolovskii further.

Here's the full Flyers rookie camp schedule as follows:

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Friday, Sept. 11: Training session at PPL Center from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12: Morning skate from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., game vs. Rangers prospects at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center

Sunday, Sept. 13: Morning skate from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., game vs. Rangers prospects at 5:05 p.m. at PPL Center

Monday, Sept. 14: Training session at to-be-announced time at Flyers Training Center

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Training session at 11:15 a.m. at Flyers Training Center

Wednesday, Sept. 16: Day off

Thursday: Sept. 17: Flyers training camp begins

In just over two weeks, the Flyers will have played their last preseason game against Washington on the 26th, then dive right into the season opener against Pittsburgh on the 30th.

Many roster battles will have to be settled in a short period of time, in which case it helps that the rookie camp roster and training camp roster are mostly separate.

Martone, Barkey, and Bump will see some extra work, of course, but it's fair they put some extra time in for having what are effectively guaranteed roster spots.

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