The Stunning Result of Matvei Michkov's Rigorous Offseason Training

"I go, 'Goldie, you go first. Go.' He steps on, and it shows 16%. I'm thinking, 'What's mine going to be?' So I get on and I close my eyes. I stand there on an InBody and it says 'Weigh-in complete'. I open my eyes: 10.8%. I'm like, 'No way that's right. Let's measure again.' I didn't even believe it myself. I get back on, 10.6%.