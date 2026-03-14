Flyers Call New Signing Up To NHL

The Philadelphia Flyers have used one of their last two post-NHL trade deadline call-ups, bringing a recently signed forward into the fold to close out the season.
On Saturday, the Flyers announced that journeyman forward Garrett Wilson, who signed an NHL contract with the organization ahead of the NHL trade deadline, has been called up to the NHL, using the third of their four allotted call-ups.
The other two were previously used on Denver Barkey and Alex Bump, respectively, as they needed to be on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' roster to be eligible to participate in the AHL Calder Cup playoffs.
The same was true of Wilson, and now that Nick Deslauriers has been traded to Carolina with a chance to go win something, the Flyers have opted to bring his experience and leadership to the NHL locker room.
Wilson, 34, has not appeared in an NHL game 2019, when he played against the New York Islanders in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.