Flyers Trade Nick Deslauriers to Division Rival

According to multiple reports, the Philadelphia Flyers have made another trade, again subtracting from their group of forwards.
With just over an hour to go until Friday's 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline, reports indicate the Flyers have traded veteran enforcer Nick Deslauriers to the Metropolitan Division rival Carolina Hurricanes.
The writing was on the wall for Deslauriers, 35, when the Flyers signed fellow tough guy Garrett Wilson to a one-year, two-way contract to make him eligible to jump from the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms to play NHL games in Philadelphia.
PHLY's Charlie O'Connor reports that the Flyers have received a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick from the Hurricanes in exchange for Deslauriers's services.
Deslauriers finishes his Flyers career with nine goals, 11 assists, and 20 points in 195 games across four seasons. In 20 games for the Flyers this season, the aging veteran recorded one point - an assist - and 33 penalty minutes.
The Flyers are now down two forwards, having traded Bobby Brink to the Minnesota Wild for defenseman David Jiricek earlier on trade deadline day.
Wilson and top forward prospect Alex Bump are expected to fill in the roster spots created by the losses of Deslauriers and Brink.
By moving on from Deslauriers, the Flyers have freed up an additional $1.75 million in cap space that they can leverage in another potential deal before the 3 p.m. deadline.