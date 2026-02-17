Flyers Call Up Goalie Prospect From AHL

This Flyers goalie prospect has been called up to the NHL roster.
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have recalled goaltender Carson Bjarnason from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
With Dan Vladar currently representing Team Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Bjarnason will fill in for him at the Flyers' practices until he returns to the club.
Still, this is a good opportunity for Bjarnason to get some practice time with the Flyers and show them what he can do. The 20-year-old goaltender is viewed as having good upside and has the potential to emerge as a nice part of the Flyers' roster in the future.
Bjarnason is currently in his first AHL season with the Phantoms. In 22 games with the AHL club so far, he has recorded an 11-7-3 record, a .889 save percentage, and a 3.08 goals-against average. This is after the 2023 second-round pick had a 22-15-3 record and a .913 save percentage in 40 games this past season with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL).