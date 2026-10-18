Flyers Continue to Battle Injury Bug, More Key Forwards Ailing

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Oct 18, 2026 6:25 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 6:25 PM
The hits keep coming.
Although they now have the first win of the season under their belts, it will be difficult for the Philadelphia Flyers to build or otherwise sustain momentum with the number of injuries they are dealing with.
Rasmus Ristolainen has been out since Oct. 3 with an upper-body injury, while Cam York and Travis Konecny have each been out of commission since the Oct. 8 game against the Ottawa Senators.
NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall reported that Ristolainen and York skated separate from the rest of the team ahead of Sunday's Flyers practice, but the Flyers still don't have an update on Konecny.
Owen Tippett, who sat out Saturday night's 3-1 win against Ottawa with an upper-body injury, wasn't at practice on Sunday, and he wasn't the only one.
Although both players finished Saturday night's game, Sean Couturier and Tyson Foerster weren't on the ice for Sunday's practice, and Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet wouldn't commit to either player being available for Monday night's game against the visiting Colorado Avalanche.
Foerster blocked a shot off his hand in the first period against Ottawa and went down the tunnel immediately, but returned for the second period and toughed the night out.
"We evaluated him after, he couldn't have gone on the ice today. We'll see how he is tomorrow. Another game-time guy," Tocchet said.
The ailment Couturier is dealing with is less apparent, and the Flyers' captain conducted his postgame media availability on Saturday night as normal, something that is highly unusual for injured players or players who need treatment after a game.
"He got banged up, same thing. We're in that stretch right now. We're getting injuries. I don't know if they're playing tomorrow, so it's one of those things," Tocchet added. "We'll see how it goes tomorrow."
Flyers have nightmare matchup on tap
Flyers forward Owen Tippett will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Avalanche. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Imagn Images)
The Flyers were already struggling with and without injuries, and now they've gotten further injuries to add to what is now a CVS receipt.
On Monday, they'll have to face the high-flying Avalanche, the team with the third-most goals in the NHL (36) behind Edmonton (37) and Vegas (42).
The Avalanche, of course, boast star talents like Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, and Cale Makar, and the Flyers will have to defend against them without two top-four defensemen in Ristolainen and York.
And, in terms of keeping the game within reach, both Dan Vladar and Joseph Woll have been good for the Flyers this season in goal, but will whoever starts against Colorado be good enough to buoy a team that ranks last in the NHL with 1.4 goals scored per game?
Having just earned their first victory of the season, the Flyers are back in business for now, but much work is still left to be done, starting on Monday night.
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