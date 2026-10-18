Flyers' Youth Movement Ends Nightmare Streak with Aplomb

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Oct 18, 2026 3:01 AMPublished Oct 18, 2026 3:01 AM
Updated Oct 18, 2026 3:21 AM
The Flyers' two brightest young stars took matters into their own hands.
Heading into Game 10 on an almost unfathomable nine-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers, led by the likely suspects, finally got their first win of the season against the Ottawa Senators, holding on for a 3-1 win that was a full team effort.
As has become customary, the Flyers conceded the first goal of the evening, with Drake Batherson converting on a 2-on-1 midway through the second period after a bad pinch by Travis Sanheim left rookie Oliver Bonk back to defend by himself.
However, the Senators' goal didn't leave the Flyers shaken or fazed, and the team just kept playing, as they have been preaching all throughout this nightmare nine-game skid.
Just over three minutes after Batherson's tally, Flyers youngsters Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone answered the bell.
After recovering the puck immediately after a Jamie Drysdale turnover in the slot, Michkov pivoted and fired a pass towards the Ottawa goal, with Martone home on the doorstep to redirect the puck past a helpless Linus Ullmark.
Then, with less than two minutes left in the middle frame, Michkov found the net himself with a power play goal.
On a Martone one-timer rebound, Michkov snuck up to the side of the net and popped the puck into a yawning cage to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish.
"There's a lot of good passes. I think I got a good shot from the flank, and it was a rebound goal," Martone said after the game. "Not all of them are going to be pretty, so it was nice to see that one go in."
It was an fascinatingly composted unit for the Flyers that scored the goal, too. David Jiricek had been demoted to the second unit mid-game, while Michkov elected to stay on the ice instead of changing with the first unit.
Then Michkov was rewarded for his gamble, scoring the game-winning goal in the blue paint.
"Well, I mean, it depends," Tocchet said of Michkov's extended shift on the power play. "Like, if he's on the ice and he feels it, and you know that we have possession, you don't want to change. It's a feel thing, I think."
Without confirming or denying that Michkov was supposed to change with the rest of his unit, Tocchet seemed pleased with the final outcome, a game-winning goal delivered by the power play and the Flyers' 21-year-old talisman who has been under the spotlight since Day 1 in Philadelphia,
Flyers observations
Flyers goalie Dan Vladar (R) looked back to his best against the Senators on Saturday night. (Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
The 3-1 win over the Senators on Saturday night was an important one for everyone on the Flyers, but it's fitting that Dan Vladar helped deliver the team's first win of the 2026-27 campaign.
Vladar finished with 25 saves on 26 shots, a .962 save percentage, and 1.33 goals saved above expected, according to MoneyPuck.
Every power play goal the Flyers have scored this season has come with David Jiricek on the ice.
Rookie Oliver Bonk continues to impress, and he finished with the fourth-most ice time amongst defensemen (19:12) against Ottawa, trailing only Nick Seeler, Jamie Drysdale, and Travis Sanheim.
Things can change if and when Rasmus Ristolainen and Cam York return from injury, but he's earned the right to stay in the NHL until his play suggests otherwise.
Matvei Michkov is currently on pace for a career-high 33 goals.
Despite the breakout performance, Michkov finished Saturday night's win with 14:29 of ice time, slightly below his season average of 14:52.
In Lehigh Valley, prospect Alex Bump has scored in every AHL game he's played in this year, and he's now up to seven goals in just five games.
It will be interesting to see how long the Flyers can avoid bringing him back up to the NHL level, especially with the youngsters getting the party started against Ottawa.
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