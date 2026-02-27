Flyers D-Man Makes THN's Trade Deadline Board

This Flyers defenseman is continuing to create noise as a trade candidate.
The Hockey News' main site released its latest NHL Trade Deadline Board, which takes a look at the league's top 25 trade candidates. A Philadelphia Flyers defenseman made the cut, as Rasmus Ristolainen was given the No. 19 spot on it.
Ristolainen has been creating more chatter in the rumor mill with the NHL trade deadline almost here. Because of this, it is understandable that the Flyers blueliner has been featured on THN's trade board.
With Ristolainen being a big right-shot defenseman who can play top-four minutes, he certainly has the potential to be a popular target between now and the deadline. Playoff teams are always looking for help on their blueline, and Ristolainen is one of the most notable defenseman trade candidates right now.
The Flyers do not necessarily need to rush a Ristolainen trade, though. This is because he has another year left on his contract after this one. Thus, the Flyers are in a position to be patient with Ristolainen and wait for the right offer.
Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see if the Flyers end up moving Ristolainen ahead of the deadline from here.