Flyers Depth Chart: Jack Berglund Signing Provides Massive Boost... Literally
After signing top center prospect Jack Berglund, the Philadelphia Flyers received quite a big organizational boost at the forward position, aiding them both now and in the future.
Berglund, 19, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Thursday morning, which will take effect starting with the 2026-27 season.
For now, the 6-foot-4 Swede will join the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms for their Calder Cup playoff push, and he should be able to immediately establish himself as a top-nine forward on the team in the absences of Denver Barkey and Alex Bump, who are now full-time NHL players.
The Flyers have brought aboard a number of forwards for the Phantoms in recent weeks, with players like Noah Powell, Cole Knuble, and Riley Thompson preceding Berglund's signing.
Berglund's place in the depth chart depends greatly on whether or not the Flyers see him as a center at the NHL level; his development plan will change accordingly.
In the future, and accounting only for players under contract or team control, Berglund should slide in comfortably as the sixth center behind draft classmate Jett Luchanko, Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak, Noah Cates, and Sean Couturier.
Veterans like Rodrigo Abols, Jacob Gaucher, Lane Pederson, and Boris Katchouk are all on expiring deals, and RFA Karsen Dorwart has yet to meaningfully insert himself into the NHL conversation.
Berglund, who turns 20 on Friday, will be granted every opportunity to make the Flyers out of training camp in the fall.
If he doesn't, the expectation is that he'll be sent back to Farjestad BK of the SHL on loan, as he has one year remaining on his contract overseas. In that case, Berglund's debut in the Orange and Black will wait until this time next year.
The Flyers' winger logjam is well-documented at this point, Alex Bump, Barkey, and Porter Martone overtaking NHL roles combined with the team already having Matvei Michkov, Owen Tippett, Travis Konecny, Tyson Foerster, and the injured Nikita Grebenkin, who is due for a new contract this summer.
With that in mind, it is difficult right now to see Berglund with the Flyers as a left wing, unless he does so in a complementary fashion alongside someone like Zegras.
The Karlstad native has produced seven goals, five assists, and 12 points in 40 SHL with Farjestad as a teenager, which ranked fourth amongst all D+2 skaters in Sweden's top hockey league.
Only Lucas Pettersson (20, Anaheim), Valter Lindberg (17, undrafted), and Leo Sahlin Wallenius (13, San Jose) were more productive than Berglund in that aspect.
By next spring, should he not just make the Flyers outright, Berglund will be towards the top of Philadelphia's list of potential call-ups, given his size, skill, and pro experience.
He's well past many of his peers in the organization and will be in the NHL in no time at all.