Nikita Grebenkin Injury Update: Flyers Prospect Not Returning Anytime Soon

As the Philadelphia Flyers inch closer to their first playoff berth since 2020, injured forward Nikita Grebenkin isn't going to be providing them with a boost anytime soon.
Grebenkin, 22, has not played for the Flyers since the team's 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks back on March 21.
The eclectic 6-foot-2 forward was controversially left out of the Flyers' lineup in an important game--eventually a 3-2 loss--against the Columbus Blue Jackets, only for the Flyers to reveal on March 26 that Grebenkin was injured.
In the announcement, the team initially gave Grebenkin a seven-to-10 day timeline and stated that he would be evaluated after. Ten days from March 26 was Sunday, but no progress has been made.
According to a source, the 22-year-old has not resumed practicing yet, and the Flyers are hoping that Grebenkin will be available to play for them in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs should they seal the deal and qualify.
Considering that the Flyers' regular season ends in five days, on April 9 vs. Montreal, it would be highly unlikely Grebenkin partakes in any further regular season action this year.
Playoffs haven't been ruled out, yes, but that buys Grebenkin only another week and a half to practice, condition, and get back in the lineup.
Since the injury, head coach Rick Tocchet and the Flyers have turned to the likes of Alex Bump, Denver Barkey, and Carl Grundstrom to fill the void, with Bump now drawing in on the third line alongside Noah Cates and Matvei Michkov.
Before going on the shelf, Grebenkin tallied four goals, 10 assists, and 14 points in 55 games with a -7 rating.