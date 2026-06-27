Flyers Draft Another Defenseman, Brek Liske Goes 53rd Overall

Liske, 18, is a 6-foot-2 jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none defenseman who enjoyed a productive playoff run with the WHL Everett Silvertips, scoring 17 points in 18 games.
In the Memorial Cup, however, Liske was scoreless in his five appearances.
A teammate of 2025 Flyers draft pick Luke Vlooswyk, Liske brings more size and familiarity to the Flyers' constantly evolving prospect pipeline, particularly when it comes to the defensive side.
"Name a skill, Liske probably has it. He’s aware and controlled on retrievals, even absorbing contact to make plays. Defensively, he’s steady and persistent, pushing rushing outside as he skates across the stop. He sticks with opponents and always gives himself a chance to get a stop – there’s hardly any idling in his game," EliteProspects wrote in their draft profile of the new Flyers prospect.
Liske was widely expected to be an early- to mid-second-round pick, and the Flyers made it happen at Pick 53.
At the right defense position, the Flyers now have Spencer Gill, Oliver Bonk, Luke Vlooswyk, David Jiricek, and Carter Amico with a logjam beginning to grow.
Left defense was less of a need for the Flyers after the selection of Maksim Sokolovskii on Friday night, though the number of right-shots the Flyers have after adding Liske is notable.
"While Liske does a bit of everything, his skating has been a limiter. He’s smart and aware, but lacks the explosiveness to consistently separate and create. Defensively, he’s a battler, but he lacks a bit of defensive range, and his heavier skating exposes the middle to attackers.
"At higher levels, Liske’s versatility will remain valuable. He’s proven capable of slotting into a variety of roles. Improved skating will bolster his game across the board. Though he has some second-pair potential, we project him more as a safer, all-around third-pair defenceman," EliteProspects also said of Liske.