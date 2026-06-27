Why Flyers Drafted Maksim Sokolovskii With 27th Pick

"[Sokolovskii is] still going to be 6-foot-7 in two years from now, and the [physicality and aggression] that he has as well is something you can't really teach that comes naturally to him, so that's that's a big plus. The rest of his game has to round out, no doubt about it, but the progression that we saw this season leads us to believe that it'll be able to make it to the NHL. What pairing? I don't know yet. It's a little too early to tell, but he could become a top four defenseman if things fall into place."