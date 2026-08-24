Flyers Draft Canadiens Star in 2017 NHL Draft Do-Over

The Flyers finally land the No. 1 center of their dreams.
The Philadelphia Flyers practically walked away empty-handed from the 2017 NHL Draft with injuries sabotaging Nolan Patrick's career, but in a new re-draft, the Flyers land the No. 1 center they always wanted.
THN's own Owen Cameron has been doing a long-running summer series of re-drafts, starting with Porter Martone and the 2025 draft earlier this month.
For years, the Flyers' draft strategy has been central to the scrutiny surrounding the franchise, and it's no secret that the 2017 draft, if executed properly, would have had a tremendous reversal on the Flyers' current outlook, both for the present and the future.
In Cameron's 2017 re-draft, superstar Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is off the board, going first overall to the New Jersey Devils, leaving the Flyers with the lay of the rest of the land to choose from.
Interestingly, at least depending on your perspective, the Flyers select Montreal Canadiens star Nick Suzuki second overall, making the former Vegas draft pick their franchise center.
"If Rick Tocchet had Nick Suzuki, the 2026 Selke Trophy winner, he would be bouncing off the walls with excitement," Cameron opined.
Players like Miro Heiskanen (third), Robert Thomas (fifth), Nico Hischier (seventh), and Elias Pettersson (eighth) all went later in Cameron's do-over.
What Nick Suzuki would look like on the current Flyers team
Suzuki, 27, has been one of the best centers in all of hockey over the last few seasons, breaking out with 33 goals, 44 assists, and 77 points in 2023-24, dropping 30 goals, 59 assists, and 89 points in 2024-25, then exploding for 29 goals, 72 assists, and 101 points this past season.
Adding to the 5-foot-11 center's appeal is the fact that he's appeared in all 82 regular season games in each of the last six seasons, in addition to winning north of 50% of his faceoffs in each of his last three seasons.
It was long debated on social media and in hockey circles if Suzuki, who was originally drafted 13th overall by the Golden Knights, had what it took to be a No. 1 center in the NHL, but any narrative that suggested otherwise has officially been quashed for good.
Suzuki's career really took off once the Canadiens added Juraj Slafkovsky, who has developed nicely since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2022, in tandem with the continued development of Cole Caufield.
If we were to air-drop Suzuki onto the present-day Flyers, he'd fit right in and continue to produce.
The Flyers, like the Canadiens, have a talented group of young wingers, led by Matvei Michkov, Porter Martone, and Tyson Foerster. None of those three are quite at the level of Caufield or Slafkovsky just yet, but hypothetically adding Suzuki down the middle, in addition to a second year from Trevor Zegras, would be a massive boon for their development.
Unfortunately, that isn't the reality, as the Flyers swung and missed in 2017 and have since done the easy part first, assembling a syndicate of skilled wingers with different skillsets before getting their No. 1 center.
After making the playoffs this past season, picking later in the first round than normal, and striking out on the Leo Carlsson offer sheet, the Flyers' quest for a Suzuki of their own will continue for the foreseeable future.