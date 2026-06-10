Flyers Draft Watch: Names to Know for No. 21 Pick

The Flyers will have no shortage of options to add size to their prospect pool.
The Philadelphia Flyers continued to impress throughout head coach Rick Tocchet’s first season with the team. This became imminent after the Olympic break, when the team went on a heater and became the top-rated neutral zone defence in the NHL. The season came to a halt when the Carolina Hurricanes swept Philly, in what was a great series for the Flyers despite the sweep.
A loaded 2026 NHL Draft class will give the Flyers a chance to grab a great building block for a team with minimal holes. Porter Martone, Jett Luchanko, Alex Bump, Oliver Bonk, and Jack Nesbitt are all under the age of 23, setting Philadelphia up in a great spot.
The Flyers own the 21st overall pick, and there are quite a few interesting names worth keeping in mind at that draft slot.
William Hakansson, LHD, Lulea HF (SHL)
One thing the Flyers can take away from their series against Carolina is that big, mobile defencemen are the new hot topic. Hakansson isn’t going to wow you; he plays very physically, uses his range very well, and understands how to play in his own zone. At 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, he skates very well considering his size.
Hakansson makes simple plays with the puck, but don’t expect him to generate much in the O-zone. The Swede would project as a potential shutdown guy for Philly, where he could kill penalties at the next level. He would fit perfectly in Tocchet's box plus one defensive system.
Maksim Sokolovskii, LHD, London (OHL)
This may be a little overboard on the size department, but standing at 6-foot-8, 238 pounds, Sokolovskii is the most noticeable player on the ice, even when the play isn’t going on.
At his size, you may expect his skating to be awful, but it really isn’t. His edges are solid, and he moves along the blue line well, but his skating speed could be seen as an issue.
What makes him so intriguing is the style of play he brings every night. Seeing how he neutralized Brady Martin in the playoffs, and quite honestly, how he just annoyed him every shift--that’s what gives him value. He’s a hound who uses his body well and has some sneaky skill to make plays happen; a potential risk, but a potential playoff warrior for years to come.
Oscar Hemming, C/LW, Boston College (NCAA)
Hemming might be the player that Danny Briere sees in his dreams at Pick 21. There are some players that you see, and you think, “That guy is such a Philadelphia Flyer.” Hemming is exactly that, and maybe more.
At 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds, Hemming already has the size that teams want in a middle-six forward. He works his tail off every shift, and at worst, he’s a guy who will run you through a wall and beat you with his combination of size and speed.
Only one goal in 19 games at the college level may worry people, but I promise you the skill is there. The one thing with Hemming is the fact that there isn’t one specific offensive trait that he can hang his hat on. He’s solid all-around, but nothing truly eye-popping. He would fit like a glove with this team that can play with pace and physicality.
There isn’t exactly one hole the Flyers specifically need to poke at, but the current team and prospect pool are filled with under-30 talent, and this draft will only help bolster it.