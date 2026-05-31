Flyers Medalless At World Championship; Porter Martone's Season Ends With Thud
It's officially time to look forward to next season.
The 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship is coming to a close, and it will end without a medal coming home with any Philadelphia Flyers players.
Representing the Flyers playing for Sweden, the power forward duo of prospect Jack Berglund and veteran Carl Grundstrom was eliminated at the hands of Switzerland, who will play Konsta Helenius and Finland in the gold-medal game.
Despite his relative inexperience, the 20-year-old Berglund finished with four assists in eight games. Grundstrom, a pending free agent auditioning for his next NHL contract, scored a goal and three assists in seven games.
Top Flyers prospect Porter Martone had the best opportunity to medal on behalf of the Philadelphia organization, but that, in traditional Hockey Canada fashion, did not go according to plan.
Playing Norway for the bronze on Sunday, Martone and Canada quickly fell behind 2-0, with late heroics from Robert Thomas required to secure a sudden-death overtime period.
Tied at 2-2, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Noah Steen called game less than four minutes into overtime, officially ending the 2025-26 season for all Flyers players.
After starting the World Championship with points in three consecutive games, including two multi-point efforts, Martone's season disappointingly ended with a thud.
The 19-year-old went scoreless in his final seven appearances for Canada, recording zero shots on goal in four of those games.
Martone also played more than 10 minutes of ice time in just three of his 10 games at the World Championship, though that is partly due to the Canadians bringing a loaded roster that featured Sidney Crosby, Macklin Celebrini, John Tavares, Thomas, Dylan Cozens, Morgan Rielly, Gabe Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, and Evan Bouchard (upper-body).
That said, this Canada team losing to a Norway squad whose best players were all untested prospects and non-NHLers was a catastrophic failure, and compounds the disappointing end to Martone's otherwise highly promising season.