Flyers' First-Rounder Named Among NHL's Best Prospects

Bonk is currently in his first season at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 37 games this campaign with Lehigh Valley, he has recorded five goals, 11 assists, and 16 points. This is after he had 11 goals and 40 points in 52 games during the 2024-25 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).