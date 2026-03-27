Flyers' First-Rounder Named Among NHL's Best Prospects

This Flyers first-round pick has been ranked among the top NHL-affiliated prospects.
The Hockey News' main site has revealed players 21 to 40 for their latest top 100 NHL-affiliated prospects rankings. A notable Philadelphia Flyers prospect made the cut this time around, as defenseman Oliver Bonk was given the No. 38 spot.
Bonk is a prospect who the Flyers are hoping will be a major part of their blueline in the future. This is because the 2023 first-round pick has the tools to blossom into a high-impact defenseman at the NHL level.
Bonk is currently in his first season at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 37 games this campaign with Lehigh Valley, he has recorded five goals, 11 assists, and 16 points. This is after he had 11 goals and 40 points in 52 games during the 2024-25 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).
Bonk also had a big year for the Knights in 2023-24, as he posted 24 goals, 43 assists, and 67 points in 60 games. With numbers like these, there is no question that the right-shot defenseman has good upside.
Bonk will certainly be a Flyers prospect to watch for the remainder of the season and onward. It will be interesting to see how he continues to grow his game from here.