Top NHL Prospects In Future Watch 2026: 21 To 40

The Blues have been in search of a pure shooter and feel they have one. A big, powerful skater who isn't afraid to shoot the puck, Carbonneau is someone who can fill that role, similar to what Jordan Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko have done in the past. "You know, what I love about the kid is he loves to play hockey," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "He loves to be on the ice, and he loves to score goals. He's always trying to figure out where he can go to get the puck to score." - Lou Korac