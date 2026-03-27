Top NHL Prospects In Future Watch 2026: 21 To 40

The 20-year-old was drafted 26th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2024, but they included him in the trade package for superstar left winger Artemi Panarin in February.
Greentree and Gabe Perreault are the Rangers' top two prospects, and they're both ranked between 21st and 40th among the top 100 prospects in The Hockey News' Future Watch 2026 issue
The project starts in mid-January after the World Junior Championship. At that point, we draw a line in the sand about who's a prospect and who's an NHLer.
In some cases, those scenarios change. That's why names such as Sam Rinzel are listed as prospects, even though they've broken through as NHLers over the past couple of months.
Team scouts offer us guidance on NHL-affiliated prospects who have the highest forecasted ceilings five to 10 years out. We then ask a panel of these scouts to rank the top 60 from a list of the 32 top 10s. The scouts' rankings are added up to form the overall top 100.
Stay tuned as TheHockeyNews.com continues to go through the ranking after covering Nos. 41 to 60, Nos. 61 to 80 and Nos. 81 to 100. Or check out the entire top 100 prospects list now with write-ups on each player by being subscribed to The Hockey News.
The return in the Artemi Panarin trade is an imposing power forward with a complete tool kit. His size and skill enabled him to net 49 goals and 119 points last season. He had one point in three games at the recent WJC as Canada won bronze. Ideally, Greentree would have played more in key situations, but he handled the ice-time adversity well. He will get a good taste of playoff action on a strong OHL team this year, and then it's on to the AHL to refine his game at the professional level. - Steve Zipay
38. Oliver Bonk, D, Philadelphia Flyers
Lehigh Valley (AHL)
36. Victor Eklund, RW, New York Islanders
Djurgarden (Swe.)
35. Jackson Smith, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
Penn State (Big Ten)
34. Kashawn Aitcheson, D, New York Islanders
Barrie (OHL)
Aitcheson was the Isles' third first-rounder in 2025. The 26 goals he had for Barrie last year set a single-season club record among blueliners, and he now captains the Colts. "He's had a great year in how his game has evolved," Islanders director of player development Eric Cairns said. "He's an offensive defenseman who has put together a solid defensive game. He's producing. He's physical. He can fight. He's got great size and mobility. He is a confident person but is not cocky. He's got humbleness to him as well. He's a leader. You can see it." - Allan Kreda
33. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids (AHL)
31. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, San Jose Sharks
Prince George (WHL)
30. Bradly Nadeau, LW, Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago (AHL)
29. Justin Carbonneau, RW, St. Louis Blues
Blainville-Bois. (QMJHL)
The Blues have been in search of a pure shooter and feel they have one. A big, powerful skater who isn't afraid to shoot the puck, Carbonneau is someone who can fill that role, similar to what Jordan Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko have done in the past. "You know, what I love about the kid is he loves to play hockey," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "He loves to be on the ice, and he loves to score goals. He's always trying to figure out where he can go to get the puck to score." - Lou Korac
28. Gabe Perreault, RW, New York Rangers
Hartford (AHL)
27. Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks
Rockford (AHL)
26. Harrison Brunicke, D, Pittsburgh Penguins
Kamloops (AHL)
25. Stian Solberg, D, Anaheim Ducks
San Diego (AHL)
24. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Columbus Blue Jackets
Michigan State (Big Ten)
23. Alexander Zharovsky, RW, Montreal Canadiens
Ufa (KHL)
22. Jake O'Brien, C, Seattle Kraken
Brantford (OHL)
21. David Reinbacher, D, Montreal Canadiens
Laval (AHL)
Reinbacher hasn't been able to stay healthy, resulting in a "lack of mileage and lack of experience," according to Laval coach Pascal Vincent. He suffered a knee injury during the 2024-25 pre-season and broke his hand around the same time this season. He's still growing into his body, but he reads the game well and is a strong, agile skater. Though he needs to work on his defense, especially 1-on-1 and with his stick, there is a lot of potential. But Reinbacher must stay healthy. - Stu Cowan
Future Watch 2026 looks at the world's best prospects from every angle. We analyze the top 10 in the pipeline for each NHL club and count down the top 100 in the game.
In addition, we take an in-depth look at how the Seattle Kraken are refining their development system, and we profile several of hockey's best youngsters, including Anton Frondell, Tij Iginla and Sebastian Cossa.