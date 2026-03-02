Flyers Flip Recent Trade Acquisition for New Forward

Ahead of Friday's March 6 NHL trade deadline, the Philadelphia Flyers have officially made their first move.
On Sunday night, the Flyers made their first of what is expected to be a few trades this week, sending defenseman Roman Schmidt to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Boris Katchouk.
Schmidt, 23, was acquired by the Flyers on Dec. 8 in exchange for fellow defenseman Ethan Samson, but failed to establish himself on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' blueline in the AHL.
Instead, players like Christian Kyrou, Helge Grans, Oliver Bonk, and Maxence Guenette held or earned positions ahead of the 6-foot-5 former third-round pick.
As for Katchouk, the 27-year-old is a Canadian-Russian forward and a former second-round pick with 179 games of NHL experience, scoring 15 goals, 21 assists, and 36 points.
The journeyman winger will serve as organizational depth for the Flyers, and it's worth noting that his Russian heritage should be helpful for goalie prospect Aleksei Kolosov down in Allentown.
Katchouk was a player I figured the Flyers would sign specifically for that role in the 2024 offseason, though it never came to fruition in the end.
No picks were exchanged by either side in this trade, so the Flyers move a younger, out-of-favor defenseman for an older, more established forward. That's it.
It's possible the Phantoms will need the reinforcements in preparation of a future call-up, which could be winger Alex Bump. The Flyers also need a fourth-line center as things currently stand, so Karsen Dorwart or Lane Pederson could reprise their previous NHL roles, too.
We haven't gotten that far yet, but the Flyers are getting started on their trade deadline business early.