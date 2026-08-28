Flyers Free Agent Forward Emerges as Strong Option for Oilers

This former Flyers forward offers the grit and defensive reliability needed to stabilize the Oilers' injured bottom-six for a Stanley Cup run.
In what was a busy offseason, the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed almost all of their free agents, but one forward who played a key role for the team down the stretch is now a solid option for one of the NHL's powerhouses.
On Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers announced in a press release that forwards Matt Savoie and Mattias Janmark, goalie Frederik Andersen, and defenseman Alec Regula are all expected to miss training camp next month due to injury, putting a massive dent in the Stanley Cup hopeful's depth with little time left before the season.
Arguably the most considerable loss for the Oilers is Janmark, who has been a two-way, bottom-six staple for Edmonton for several seasons now.
Janmark, 33, underwent season-ending surgery back on March 6, and started 62.9% of his even-strength shifts in the defensive zone in the 43 games he did manage to play in.
Savoie, 22, emerged as a penalty-killer, too, and scored twice shorthanded for Edmonton last year in what was his first full NHL season. It's unclear when Janmark will be back, but Savoie isn't expected to be out terribly long, according to GM Stan Bowman.
Still, the Oilers will need another forward to start the season, and that's where free agent Flyers forward Luke Glendening comes in.
Flyers' Glendening could get one last chance to play for a contender
Glendening, 37, is one of three remaining free agent forwards who played at least 100 minutes on the penalty kill last season, featuring in that role for both New Jersey in Philadelphia.
The wily vet salvaged his season with the Flyers after being claimed on waivers from New Jersey, scoring five points in 18 games with Philadelphia after recording just four in 52 games with the Devils.
Glendening was part of a formidable fourth line formed by the Flyers and head coach Rick Tocchet, playing alongside Garnet Hathaway and Sean Couturier and occasionally drawing in as a center to take faceoffs for matchup purposes.
Notably, Glendening has played 100 or more minutes on the penalty kill in every year of his NHL career, and while Father Time is beginning to catch up, Glendening was still able to handle a whopping 76.3% defensive zone start rate with the Flyers.
The Oilers could do worse than an experienced, battle-tested Glendening who proved he still has something left in the tank to close out the 2025-26 season.
It helps, too, that the unsigned Flyers forward is a right-shot, like Savoie, and has the versatility to play on the wing if and when needed. The offensive upside is null and void, but the Oilers can leave that up to Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard, and Leon Draisaitl in the interim.
The Flyers were previously considering bringing Glendening back earlier in the offseason, but the addition of free agent Noel Acciari makes that unlikely in the absence of any injuries to the Flyers' forward group.
So, if this is it for Glendening and the Flyers, the Oilers are a logical next step for the 13-year NHL veteran.