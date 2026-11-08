Flyers Game Preview vs. Flames: Who Gets Revenge First?

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Nov 8, 2026 10:54 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 10:54 PM
Updated Nov 9, 2026 1:42 AM
Old friends have looked good since leaving the Flyers.
In what could very well be another nail in the coffin this season, the 4-10-4 Philadelphia Flyers travel to Canada to face the suddenly surging 7-9-1 Calgary Flames, who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.
It's the first leg of a back-to-back for the Flyers, who will also play the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, and then the vaunted Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. And with the way things have gone lately, things could quickly spiral out of control.
The Flyers are a paltry 1-6-1 on the road this season, including a devastating 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, when they, at one point, led 2-1 midway through the third period.
What's worse, the Flyers now own a stunning -22 goal-differential, good for worst in the Eastern Conference, and third-worst in the NHL overall.
Now facing a Calgary Flames team that has been playing much greater than the sum of its parts in recent weeks, that number could look even more dire by the end of the night.
Of note, Dan Vladar will face his former club, starting for the Flyers on Sunday night as his rotation with Joseph Woll continues.
At the other end of the ice, Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl is out for the season with a torn Achilles; he currently leads the team with an average of 21:46 of ice time a game.
Devin Cooley, the internet sensation, will start in goal for the Flames.
Flyers lines vs. Flames
Trevor Zegras - Cole Knuble - Owen Tippett
Porter Martone - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey - Sean Couturier - Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim - Jamie Drysdale
Cam York - Oliver Bonk
Nick Seeler - Simon Benoit
Dan Vladar (S), Joseph Woll
Healthy scratches: Michael Bunting, David Jiricek
Flames lines for Flyers game
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Aydar Suniev
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley (S), Dustin Wolf
Flyers special teams
Power play: 9-for-55, 16.4% (27th)
Penalty kill: 48-for-60, 80% (11th)
Flames special teams
Power play: 12-for-40, 30% (4th)
Penalty kill: 44-for-53, 83% (9th)
How to watch the Flyers game
Sunday night's Flyers game can be found on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Sportsnet West.
Flyers player to watch
The Flyers have moved Trevor Zegras next to rookie Cole Knuble and struggling forward Owen Tippett, and the Flyers are in desperate need of more contributions from the latter.
Tippett, 27, has just one goal, one assist, and two points in 12 games this season, scoring at a 3.6% clip and recording only 28 shots in his 12 games.
Tippett matched his career-high 28 goals in 81 games for the Flyers last season, though a hernia and internal bleeding prematurely ended his season midway through the playoff run. So far, while there have been no complications from the aforementioned injuries, Tippett hasn't looked like the same player.
The buccaneering speedster notably missed time earlier this season with an upper-body injury, which had been lingering before he ultimately sat out for six games.
But, now that Tippett has been back for the Flyers' last three games, he has to begin shaking off the rust and start looking like the Tippett of old, at least if the Flyers are going to have any chance of beating the Flames.
On the other side, former Flyer Joel Farabee has 16 points in 17 games this season, which would make him Philadelphia's leading scorer.
And ex-center Morgan Frost, with his 12 points in 17 games, would be third on the Flyers in scoring behind Zegras and Matvei Michkov.
Who gets revenge first on Sunday night? Vladar and the Flyers, or Farabee, Frost, and the Flames?
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