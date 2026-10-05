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Flyers Game Preview vs. Lightning: Key Road Trip Gets Underway

ByJonBailey@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jonathan Bailey
Partner
Oct 5, 2026 10:09 PM

At some point, the Flyers need to get in the win column.

Heading into their fourth game of the young 2026-27 season, the Philadelphia Flyers are in desperate need of getting back in the win column, and things aren't getting any easier for them with a road matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. Monday night at Benchmark International Arena.

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The Flyers have put themselves in a tough position to start this campaign, barely looking like a hockey team while earning just two of a possible six points, both through overtime losses, against divisional opponents in Pittsburgh, New Jersey, and Carolina.

With their goals against Carolina, Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov became the first two Flyers forwards to score a goal this season... in the third game.

Moral victories are hardly helpful, especially against division rivals, but it is something to build off of if nothing else.

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Newcomer Joseph Woll has been nothing short of amazing in net for the Flyers, saving 78 of the first 84 shots (.929) he's faced wearing the Orange and Black, though he's 0-0-2 for his efforts after facing 40+ shots on goal in each of his first two starts for the club.

At some point, the Flyers will not be able to rely on goaltending to keep them in games, and what better time to start than the present?

Flyers lines (projected) vs. Lightning

Travis Konecny - Christian Dvorak - Matvei Michkov

Carl Grundstrom - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Porter Martone

Denver Barkey - Sean Couturier - Noel Acciari

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale

Simon Benoit - David Jiricek

Dan Vladar (S), Joseph Woll

Rasmus Ristolainen is reportedly a game-time decision, and Denver Barkey was activated from injured reserve with Nikita Grebenkin going on injured reserve to make room for his return. Barkey figures to replace Alex Bump, who has played very little to start the year, in the lineup, at least for now.

Veteran Garrett Wilson is expected to serve as the undressed extra forward.

Lightning lines (projected) for Flyers game

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Pontus Holmberg - Zemgus Girgensons - Ilya Mikheyev

Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser - John Carlson

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy (S), Dennis Hildeby

How to watch Flyers game vs. Lightning

Monday night's Flyers game against the Lightning will be broadcast on The Spot, NHL Network, and NBC Sports Philadelphia. 

Flyers player to watch

Starting goalie Dan Vladar is my Flyers player to watch tonight. Last year's breakout star is looking to shake off a season-opening 7-0 loss to Pittsburgh, and while that game wasn't his fault, Vladar now has competition from Woll for starts and ice time.

In his career, Vladar is 2-3-0 in five games against the Lightning with a 4.23 GAA and .851 save percentage.

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