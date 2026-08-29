Flyers GM Danny Briere Pushes Back on Leo Carlsson Offer Sheet Criticism

"The way I see it is, to me, it didn't change anything. That's where it was going all along. Obviously, there are people that like to take the easy approach and just blame the Flyers for that. That’s a very simplistic approach. I don’t have a problem with it; we’re totally fine with that if that’s what they want to believe. But we all know, with the cap going up, what the agents work with now is the percentage of the cap," Briere told Knoll.