Flyers Goalie Joseph Woll Delivers Strong Message After Maple Leafs Trade: 'Get Ready'

Woll, 27, was picked up by the Flyers on June 16, alongside teammate Simon Benoit, when the Maple Leafs traded for Emil Andrae, Sam Ersson, and a 2026 third-round pick.
Toronto made its choice going forward, taking Anthony Stolarz, Dennis Hildeby, and Artur Akhtyamov over Woll, and the Flyers took advantage.
Several days passed before Woll posted his goodbye message to the Maple Leafs faithful on Instagram.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the organization, the city, my friends and especially, my teammates for helping make my time in Toronto so special. I have enough memories to last a lifetime. I'll forever be proud and grateful for my time with the Leafs," Woll wrote.
Woll's media availability Wednesday only reinforced his team-first attitude and excitement about the Flyers, adding that it was Benoit who helped lift him up immediately following the trade.
That bled through in Woll's Instagram goodbye, and it's easy to tell just from this that Woll is one of those character players the Flyers love to have on the ice, and especially in the locker room.
Goaltending had been a significant weakness for the Flyers in recent seasons, but now that Woll is in the fold behind breakout star Dan Vladar, the Flyers' net is as strong as it's been, arguably, in the last decade.
Woll had won 39 games in 67 appearances between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, and his save percentages of .907 and .909 behind a so-so Maple Leafs defense prove that he can "carry the torch," as Woll explained Wednesday.
Between Woll and Vladar, the Flyers now have two motivated goalies with size, skill, and confidence in their abilities, and that could make a world of a difference heading into next year.