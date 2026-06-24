Flyers Have 'Multiple Teams' Discussing Rasmus Ristolainen Trade

Much like the Simon Nemec trade earlier in the week, teams know that the Flyers will eventually have to make a decision on defense, and all signs point to Philadelphia finally cashing in on a renewed Rasmus Ristolainen.
According to The Fourth Period and NHL Network NHL insider David Pagnotta, the "Flyers remain engaged in trade talks involving RD Rasmus Ristolainen. There are multiple teams, including Ottawa, in pursuit."
A Senators trade is beginning to feel inevitable, given the long-standing links connecting Ristolainen to the Senators.
Plus, it was previously reported that the Flyers have varying degrees of interest in Senators centers Dylan Cozens, Shane Pinto, and Ridly Greig, with the Flyers having the most interest in Pinto of the three.
With the amount of wheeling and dealing the Senators have done, starting with the Brady Tkachuk deal, it would certainly seem that they are open to any and all change that would benefit them going forward.
The Flyers, meanwhile, have David Jiricek and Oliver Bonk pushing for roster spots on the right side of the defense, and we all know that they badly need an upgrade at center.
Both Cozens and Pinto are right-shot centers who could make a free agent like Luke Glendening redundant and take over his matchup reps in the faceoff circle for head coach Rick Tocchet.
If the Flyers choose to turn elsewhere at center, such as Anaheim's Mason McTavish, it's worth noting that the Senators also have the 25th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft that they can use to start up a trade package.
Leading up to the NHL trade deadline, it was also reported that the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings had interest in trading for Ristolainen.
In any event, it is increasingly likely a Ristolainen trade will finally come to fruition on or before Friday's draft.