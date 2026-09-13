Flyers Handle Rangers in Chippy Rookie Series Opener; Who Stood Out?

A strong first game from the Flyers' young guns.
Officially, after a long summer wait, Philadelphia Flyers hockey returned Saturday night, with the prospects going toe-to-toe with their New York Rangers counterparts, running away with a 3-2 win in a contest that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicated.
Forward prospects Alex Bump, Cole Knuble, and Matthew Gard each got on the scoresheet for the Flyers, with Bump's third-period tally standing as the game-winner.
Gard opened the scoring for the Flyers early in the first period, wheeling around the front of the net to collect the loose change after some tidy work from Noah Powell and Alex Ciernik in the offensive zone.
For a 6-foot-5 center like Gard, playing around the net is going to be the key to his game at the NHL level, and his true offensive upside is questionable, so that was an important goal for the former second-round pick, even in an unofficial game.
As for Knuble, his impressive night, highlighted by his unrelenting motor and knack for creating offense, his second-period goal was facilitated by Bump, who alertly spotted his buddy crashing the Rangers' crease for an easy finish at close range.
Bump himself would ice the game late in the third period, cashing in on a mazy solo effort from his center, Jett Luchanko, which started in the neutral zone.
That line of Bump, Luchanko, and Knuble drove the bus for the Flyers from start to finish, as they should.
Flyers had a host of standout performers
It was a quiet night overall for Luchanko, whose game was largely reduced to doing the detailed work he was so highly regarded for coming into the 2024 draft two years ago.
The 20-year-old former 13th overall pick had a breakaway opportunity, set up by Ilya Pautov, denied by Rangers goalie Callum Tung. That would have been a good time for Luchanko to show his scoring, but it didn't come.
Luchanko also made a high-profile, uncharacteristic defensive zone error, whiffing on a breakout pass in his own end, only to try again and put it on the tape of a forechecking Rangers player. Fortunately, Carson Bjarnason was up to the task, as he was all night long.
The two goals against Bjarnason look favorable relative to how the Rangers played; he was unflappable all game and was only beaten on the power play. One of those two goals came on a deflection through heavy traffic.
Maksim Sokolovskii, the burly defender drafted 27th overall by the Flyers in June's draft, was the player who twice put the Rangers on the power play, getting whistled once for roughing on a high hit, and another time for a retaliatory hit.
And to be fair, the roughing call was a result of Sokolovskii just being bigger and stronger. Over time, the London Knights, University of Maine, and the Flyers themselves will all work with him to help try to avoid those tacky penalties.
Other than that, it was a good night for the 6-foot-8 defender, who regularly asserted himself physically, used his stick to disrupt rushes, and tried to contribute offensively.
Sokolovskii's defense partner and draft classmate, Brek Liske, also had an impressive performance and featured as the quarterback on the first power play unit.
Although the Flyers' power play, as we've come to expect, isn't very good, Liske looked surprisingly comfortable at the point, directing traffic, moving the puck, and manipulating defenders. There may be more offense there than the WHL stats indicate.
Ty Murchison and Spencer Gill, who played as a pair behind them, were physical and fine; they did nothing spectacular but made no mistakes. For defensemen, that's a good thing sometimes. Those two were also regularly at the center of post-whistle scrums, including two fights at the final horn.
Another player who popped against the Rangers was 2024 seventh-round pick Ilya Pautov, who signed with the Flyers this summer and came over from Russia.
Despite only being listed at 5-foot-11, 168 pounds, Pautov did some good work along the boards and flashed the creativity that enticed the Flyers to pick him in 2024.
Pautov lined up alongside grinder-types in Riley Thompson and Devin Kaplan, and his offensive potential could be better realised playing alongside more dynamic, talented players.
Denver Barkey and Porter Martone are expected to play in the second Rookie Series game on Sunday, so maybe Pautov will get his chance then.
The 20-year-old Russian is expected to spend the 2026-27 season with the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques, who drafted him eighth overall in the CHL import draft on June 30.