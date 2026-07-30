Flyers' Jamie Drysdale Dodges Hilarious Question About Matvei Michkov and Rick Tocchet

"That's kind of part of the gig as well. You're under a microscope. Things get blown out of proportion all the time, and at the end of the day, all the guys in the locker room know what's up, know the character behind everyone. You just gotta be behind your teammates at the end of the day. No one wants to be in a position where. . . there's so much stuff out there all the time. That's the one thing you have, is each other in the locker room, and you push away everything, all the negativity outside of it," Drysdale added.