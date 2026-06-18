Flyers Land Major Steal in New NHL Mock Draft

In this mock draft, the Flyers finally land the mid-round gem.
Even more than normal, the Philadelphia Flyers and their scouts will have to be on top of their game, owning the 21st overall pick at the back end of the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft.
If the draft plays out the way this one prospect expert believes, the Flyers won't be able to believe their luck.
It's no secret that the Flyers would like to land the big fish No. 1 center at some point, but picking so late in the first round makes that unlikely.
On Tuesday, Brent Flahr and Danny Briere admitted as much in their pre-draft media availability.
One area they can upgrade on without needing a lottery ticket draft pick is the defense, and more specifically the left side, which Flahr referred to as a "little thin."
Fortunately, The Athletic prospects expert Corey Pronman has the Flyers double-dipping on left-shot defense in his latest NHL mock draft, and the Flyers end up landing quite the steal in the second round.
To start with the first round, though, Pronman has the Flyers going with 6-foot-4 Swedish defenseman William Hakansson, who was teammates with Flyers prospect Jack Berglund at the U20 World Juniors this past year.
"Hakansson reminds a lot of scouts of Stars defender Lian Bichsel at the same age, and this is the range he went in. The Flyers add a big, physical, mobile defenseman to a system which currently lacks that player type," Pronman wrote.
It's true, too, that the Flyers do actually need some size and mobility on defense.
Adam Ginning never panned out in Philadelphia, while Ty Murchison and Hunter McDonald profile as third-pairing defenders at best at this stage.
The 5-foot-9 Emil Andrae was dealt in the Joseph Woll trade, so the depth on the left side of the defense was only depleted further.
Hakansson, 18, has already played some pro hockey, appearing in 4 total games for Lulea HF in the SHL last season, as well as 31 this season, including some playoff action.
That experience alone makes him a safe but projectable bet for the Flyers who have nothing at the position going forward.
After going with the hulking Swede, Pronman goes defense again, this time having the Flyers take the undersized Xavier Villeneuve in the second round at 53rd overall.
In rankings compiled by EliteProspects, Villeneuve has been ranked as high as 10th overall by our own Tony Ferrari, and as low as 65th by Shane Malloy.
For what it's worth, the consolidated rankings have Villeneuve at 18th, EliteProspects have him at 13th, and Cam Robinson has him at 26th.
Basically, more in the public sphere view the 5-foot-10 defenseman as a first-round talent than not.
Villeneuve has drawn comparisons to Lane Hutson and former Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, which also means, by extension, that he should have all the makings of a future power play quarterback.
The 18-year-old is by far the most dynamic defenseman in the draft class in terms of offense, but he isn't a big shooter and, obviously, isn't physical, as we can deduce from his diminutive stature.
If Villeneuve repeats history and indeed becomes the next Lane Hutson, passed on due to his size despite outstanding traits and production, the Flyers will have easily landed the steal of the 2026 NHL Draft.