Flyers Meet with NHL Draft Prospect Compared to Shayne Gostisbehere

The Flyers are already assessing the future of the defense.
The Philadelphia Flyers have made it public knowledge that they would like to upgrade their defense if they can, and one avenue they're exploring is the 2026 NHL Draft.
This past week, the NHL Scouting Combine got underway in Buffalo, New York, and the Flyers, alongside the other 31 NHL teams, were able to watch NHL hopefuls test their strength and athleticism, then meet with them.
One player the Flyers met with, according to The Inquirer's Jackie Spiegel, is offensive dynamo Xavier Villeneuve, a defenseman who can do it all on the attacking side of the game.
Villeneuve, 18, is a 5-foot-11, 164-pound defenseman who is committed to Boston University for the 2026-27 season.
The Laval, Quebec, native scored 38 points in 37 QMJHL games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the QMJHL, playing alongside Flyers prospect Spencer Gill.
Injuries limited the talented Villeneuve to those 37 games, which hurt his chances of improving on a 60-point D-1 campaign with the Armada, but the talent still shines through.
Villeneuve tried too hard to play hero after coming back from his injury, but it's a credit to the player that he has the talent and confidence to do that.
Time in the gym at Boston will undoubtedly benefit the diminutive defender as he works to become stronger and more explosive.
In their 2026 draft guide, EliteProspects ranked Villeneuve as their 13th overall player, comparing him to Lane Hutson and former Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.
"The only prospect in this year’s draft with higher upside than Xavier Villeneuve is our No. 1-ranked prospect, Gavin McKenna," the guide reads.
"Both are capable of breaking down defences, carrying a top power play, and helping their teams rack up wins."
Villeneuve, just like other mobile defenseman of his stature, like Hutson and Quinn Hughes, isn't much of a shooter, though his vision, skating, aggression, and decisiveness are his biggest strengths.
For a Flyers team that has been dire on the power play for years on end, the second-best power play quarterback in the draft in Villeneuve could be there for the taking thanks to size detractors.
Of course, those same size detractors didn't stop Lane Hutson or his younger brother, Cole Hutson, from also attending Boston University and becoming some of the most exciting young defense prospects in all of hockey.
Lane, of course, is already a Norris Trophy candidate, and he'll only continue to get better.
Gostisbehere, too, is still a productive 50-point player and power play for the Carolina Hurricanes, even at the age of 33.
The Flyers' former third-round pick scored a career-high 33 power play points with Philadelphia way back in 2017-18, and neither side has been able to fully replicate that success since.
That was also the last time the Flyers can say they've had a legitimate power play guy on defense.
Fortunately, they are doing their due diligence with Villeneuve, who has enough variance in his draft stock to reasonably be available for the Flyers to draft with the 21st overall pick later this month.
It helps, too, that Villeneuve is represented by Quartexx Management, who also represent Flyers prospects Porter Martone and Oliver Bonk, as well as recent former Flyers Nick Deslauriers, Morgan Frost, Elliot Desnoyers, and Victor Mete.
Villeneuve was also teammates with Flyers prospects Jack Nesbitt and Matthew Gard on Canada's 2025 U18 World Juniors team.
The Flyers have no shortage of connections to Villeneuve, nor a shortage of reasons to draft him, and all that's left is to make it happen in a few weeks.