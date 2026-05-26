Flyers Legend Claude Giroux Won't Retire from NHL Yet

Is one last dance in the cards?
Perhaps one of the most intriguing free agent targets for the Philadelphia Flyers will return to the NHL for another season rather than retiring, according to a new report.
Flyers legend Claude Giroux, who was traded away for Owen Tippett and draft picks back in 2022, has decided on playing in 2026-27 after spending some time considering his future, according to The Athletic NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.
"Claude Giroux needed some time after the season to mull over his future, as far as whether he wanted to continue playing," LeBrun wrote.
"I was told Monday that the 38-year-old forward, an unrestricted free agent on July 1, has decided he wants to come back and play another season."
Giroux, now 38, is still an effective player, even if that is one or two steps behind the player he was during his Flyers heyday.
The ex-Flyers captain has spent the last four seasons playing for his hometown Ottawa Senators, scoring 85 goals, 157 assists, and 242 points in 327 regular season games.
Giroux did not record any points in the Senators' sweep and exit at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes this postseason, but posted a goal and four assists in six playoff games last year.
Many have wondered if the longtime Flyers talisman could return to Philadelphia for one last farewell tour, and while that is still unlikely, putting off retirement at least preserves that meager possibility.
The Flyers advanced further in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs than the Senators did, and old teammates like Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Danny Briere, and Travis Sanheim can play a role in convincing Giroux to ending his NHL career where it began.
In need of center depth, experience, and versatility, Giroux would check all of the boxes for the Flyers in a free agency class that is otherwise barren at the forward position.
Undoubtedly, Giroux can still win faceoffs and help aid an abominable power play that way, too.
It's unclear if a reunion was ever considered or even on the table, but one way or another, Giroux will play in the NHL next season, keeping a dream for some Flyers fans alive for another few months.