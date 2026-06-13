Flyers Linked to Top Swedish Winger Prospect Ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

The sniper Flyers fans always wanted could be within reach.
With the 2026 NHL Draft now just two weeks away, we are finally beginning to get an idea of what the Philadelphia Flyers might do with the 21st overall pick.
Much has been made of the Flyers' pursuit of high-end talent and a potential No. 1 center or defenseman, but the reality is, this late in the first round, that's quite unlikely.
A smaller, more dynamic defenseman like Xavier Villeneuve could be that for the Flyers, but that kind of selection has not been in the team's DNA under GM Danny Briere.
With the actual depth of the 2026 draft class looking questionable, all roads may, in fact, lead the Flyers to choosing yet another winger in the first round.
New draft intel from Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects indicates that this very well may be the case when it comes down to it.
"[Elton Hermansson], I had a little bee whisper that maybe [the Flyers] had a good chat with him at the combine. Maybe they like Hermansson," Robinson said on the "Called Up: The Prospects" podcast with fellow draft expert Chris Peters.
Now, Peters did have the Flyers picking a different winger in Adam Novotny at 21 when the duo did their full first-round mock draft on the podcast, but Hermansson offers a bit of a different profile.
The 6-foot-1 Swede is wildly skilled and already plays pro, having played 38 games for MoDo in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier league, this past season. In those 38 games, Hermansson scored 11 goals, 10 assists, and 21 points.
The 19-year-old's scouting report from Elite Prospects tells us exactly why the Flyers might be looking his way later this month.
"Looking for a high upside forward bet in the second half of the first round? Elton Hermansson could be just what the doctor ordered," an excerpt from his 2026 draft guide profile reads.
"Hermansson’s offensive skill level is impossible to miss, especially whenever he plays against his peers. He dominates the puck, consistently able to drive play and create quality chances for himself through his superior elusiveness and handling abilities."
The Flyers have no shortage of wingers with Porter Martone, Matvei Michkov, Denver Barkey, Alex Bump, Tyson Foerster, and the elderstatesmen Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett.
But, by the time Hermansson is ready to go full-time at the NHL level, Konecny and Tippett will be well into their 30s, and Foerster will be close to it.
So, if the value is there, and everything goes well in his development, the Swedish dynamo could be a natural replacement in the top-six for one of those three.
“Super talented kid. Very talented. He’s got a nose for the net. He can shoot the puck. He’s got shifty feet, maybe a touch knock-kneed, but it doesn’t affect the speed. I think he’s going to be a good offensive winger," an Eastern Conference executive said of Hermansson, as included in the Elite Prospects 2026 draft guide.
"I’m not sure what his player comp is in the NHL, but I like his odds to be a scoring top-six winger in the NHL. Another thing with Hermansson is that he’s not physical, but he’s also not shy to play through contact. Great kid, too.”
Hermansson will have to develop a "B-Game", as many coaches say, to ensure a successful NHL future, but there is enough talent there to justify the Flyers taking another player at the winger position with a premium draft pick.
His pro production, as well as his dominance in international junior hockey (12 points in seven World Junior games, 33 points in 18 total games for Sweden's U18s), will make Hermansson impossible to dismiss, even for a winger-heavy team like the Flyers.