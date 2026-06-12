Flyers Draft DNA: Analyzing Trends from the Danny Briere Era

The Flyers certainly have a type when it comes to the NHL Draft.
The 2026 NHL Draft will be Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere’s fourth draft in charge of the team, and instead of guessing on who the Flyers will select with the 21st overall pick, we can use historical precedent for a more informed view.
Briere has made five first-round selections so far with Philly, and there hasn’t been one obvious trend, but there’s some data that can narrow this search down.
Matvei Michkov and Oliver Bonk were the first two picks of this regime in the 2023 draft: a smaller, skilled winger, and a 6-foot-2 puck-moving defenceman.
In 2024, we saw just one selection with Jett Luchanko, a smaller forward who was initially drafted as a center; his compete and play style make up for his average size, and the Flyers then drafted the much bigger Jack Berglund and Spencer Gill with their next two picks.
Finally, in 2025, the full move towards size was complete. The team went with the 6-foot-3 winger in Porter Martone, and then 6-foot-4 Jack Nesbitt, in the first round.
It seems as though Briere and Co. liked the Florida Panthers' tall, physical, skilled guys approach, along with some sandpaper.
One thing that stands out is the Flyers' bias towards the OHL--Michkov is the only Briere era first-rounder to date who wasn’t drafted from the OHL.
Philadelphia’s mid-round picks make this a lot more interesting, where Briere has continued to see success in his smaller players, both from his time with the Flyers as a development consultant and assistant to the GM, as well as his time as the GM himself.
Denver Barkey, a 2023 third-round pick standing at 5-foot-9, played over half this season with the Flyers. then played all ten of their playoff games. Alex Bump, despite being in and out of the lineup, made an impact when called upon.
The 6-foot-3 Berglund, 6-foot-2 Shane Vansaghi, 6-foot-4 Gill, 6-foot-5 Matthew Gard, and 6-foot-5 Carter Amico all fit a specific mold.
Briere and his scouts generally lean toward best player available in the first round, and then size, compete, and the ability to play inside a physical game become a premium later on.
Since the first round has been dominated by forwards so far in the Briere era, do they continue to stockpile that? Or do they decide to zone in on a defenceman?
If the Flyers went off the board and chased those two coveted things they seem to need and like, big players and defencemen, they might take a harder look at guys like Maksim Sokolovskii, who fits their OHL bias as he was in London this past season.
Oh, and he's a massive 6-foot-8.
If they wanted to look at the forward position once again, 6-foot-8 Brooks Rogowski with the Oshawa Generals plays with some skill, and when he heads to Michigan State, following in the footsteps of Martone and Vansaghi, you can expect him to become a complete player.
If they completely bypass the needing a tall player and instead just take the best player available. Xavier Villeneuve fits the processing speed and high-end skill, both traits the Flyers have leaned on as of late.
This sample size for Briere is small, but in these draft rooms, team to team, they try to find your tendencies so they can stay one step ahead at all times. Briere and his team have left a bit of a trail. The question is, what will decide on draft night?