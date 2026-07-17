Flyers Make Jamie Drysdale Their Highest-Paid Defenseman

Two down, two RFAs to go for the Flyers.
Two days after re-signing good buddy Trevor Zegras, the Philadelphia Flyers have completed another signing, getting Jamie Drysdale under contract for the next four years, as well.
On Friday, Drysdale, 24, signed a four-year extension with the Flyers worth $26 million, carrying an AAV of $6.5 million and, as a result, avoids arbitration, just as Zegras had previously.
With his $6.5 million cap hit, Drysdale is now the highest-paid Flyers defenseman, slightly surpassing the $6.25 million cap hit of Travis Sanheim.
“We're excited to have Jamie remain a key part of our organization for years to come Since we acquired him, Jamie has worked extremely hard and taken big steps in his development, and has established himself as a reliable piece on our back end with the ability to impact the game in all situations," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in a statement.
"We believe his best hockey is still ahead of him, and he's going to play an important role in strengthening our blue line as we continue to build.”
Cam York, also a part of the Zegras and Drysdale friend group, signed for five years and $5.15 million a year last July 7, which speaks to how robust the market currently is, but we also cannot discount Drysdale's improvement as a player, either.
The former top Anaheim Ducks draft pick just won the Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy, which the Flyers players vote on and award annually to the team's most improved player.
Drysdale matched his career-high of 32 points in 78 games with the Flyers this past season while establishing a new personal best in goals with eight.
The former No. 6 overall pick also added four points in 10 playoff games while playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time.
Drysdale is only now starting to hit his stride, and the Flyers promptly rewarded him with a lucrative contract that also comes with some short-term security.
Now that the Flyers have their two biggest free agents taken care of and re-signed, they will focus their efforts on reaching deals with current RFAs Nikita Grebenkin and Hunter McDonald, two more youngsters the organization thinks highly of.