Flyers' Nikita Grebenkin On The Mend From Mystery Injury

During Tuesday's development camp session, the Flyers' young prospects had a surprise visitor who was not named on the initial camp roster.
Eccentric winger Nikita Grebenkin, who has not played a game for the Flyers or taken the ice since a March 21 game against the San Jose Sharks, was spotted by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall taking part in skills drills with the other Flyers players and prospects.
Grebenkin, 23, is a pending restricted free agent who was tendered a qualifying offer by the Flyers on Monday ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline, allowing the team to retain his signing rights.
The nature of Grebenkin's injury was and still is unclear.
In a recent Q&A with The Hockey News, Flyers general manager Danny Briere said that there were no updates or specifics he could share regarding the Russian's ailment, but insisted that Grebenkin is still a part of the team's future and is a well-loved member of the locker room.
At the end of the season, following the Flyers' playoff run, the team's injury update listed Grebenkin simply as "upper-body," while other players had specifics, such as broken legs, ribs, and more.
In any event, that injury now seems to be in the past, and the Flyers and Flyers fans will undoubtedly be excited for Grebenkin's return, especially with more opportunity for the taking following the departures of Nick Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway via trade.